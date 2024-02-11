Plainfield man arrested on domestic battery, drug and weapons charges

Joliet — Joliet police arrested a 52-year-old Plainfield man on charges of domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, endangering the life or health of a child, manufacture and delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis and possession of explosives.

Jonah Madia was arrested Friday, Feb. 9, after officers responded to two 911 calls reporting a “loud disturbance” about 8:48 p.m. in the 6300 block of Clifton Court, police said.

When officers knocked at the door, it was opened by a 6-year-old, and officers heard a disturbance coming from the second floor. Upstairs, they found Madia in a bedroom and detained him.

In a second bedroom, the officers found Madia’s 38-year-old girlfriend, who told them that he had grown angry, grabbed her by her hair and slammed her head against a wall multiple times, knocking her to the floor of the bathroom.

Police said Madia left the victim to retrieve a handgun from the bedroom, which he pointed at her.

Madia reportedly fired the gun three times into the floor without striking the victim, police said. Officers also found a loaded handgun at the scene.

Although the Joliet Fire Department sent an ambulance to the scene, no one from the home was taken to the hospital.

As police were arresting Madia, they found cannabis and narcotics in the home and secured a search warrant.

On Saturday morning, police returned to the home and recovered more than 800 grams of “suspected cannabis,” “suspected LSD,” commercial-grade fireworks and ammunition.

Madia was taken to the Joliet Police Department then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.