Lenten fish fries offered across Joliet region

The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council No. 4400 on Joliet's East side offers a year-round fish fry on Fridays and Saturdays. It will also host a fish fry on Ash Wednesday. (Shaw Media)

Dining at a local fish fry is a traditional part of Lent for many Will County residents.

The Herald-News asked organizations to send us their fish fry information.

If we missed yours, send the information Denise M. Baran-Unland at dunland@shawmedia.com.

We will update the story online.

Ash Wednesday fish fry: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St., Joliet. One-piece or two-piece cod dinners (one piece is $11, two pieces are $15, extra piece of fish is $4), Slovenian potatoes, homemade coleslaw, bread and butter. A macaroni and cheese meal is available for $7 and does not include potatoes. Cash only. For information, call the St. Joseph parish rectory at 815-727-9378.

2024 Friday Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 through March 22, St. Mary Immaculate Parish, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Codfish sandwich, codfish platter, shrimp dinner, fish taco platter, combo shrimp and cod, cheese pizza, grilled cheese sandwich. Prices range from $3 to $13. Baked goods available for purchase. Credit, cash, check payable to Knights of Columbus 5573. For carryout, call 815-577-6673 from 4 to 7 p.m. on fish fry dates.

Annual Lenten Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent through Good Friday, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School, 131 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet. Catfish (plain, breaded or Cajun), cod (hand-breaded or baked), shrimp, chicken tenders. All fish and shrimp dinner include choice of potato (baked potato or French fries), homemade coleslaw and a slice of Milano bread. $2 senior discount. Dessert and drink table available. Weekly 50/50 (one winner every Friday) and progressive 50/50 (one winner drawn on Good Friday). Credit and debit card accepted (fee applies). Carryout available. All proceeds help the athletes of St. Paul the Apostle.

Andrew Ardaugh gets two fish dinners ready for carryout Feb. 17, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council 4400 in Joliet. His father, council Treasurer Phil Ardaugh, works beside him. The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council 4400 hosts a fish fry Fridays and Saturdays all throughout the year. (Denise Unland)

Fish Fry: 5 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays from Feb. 16 through March 22, St. Jude gym, 241 W. Second Ave., New Lenox. Dinners include salad bar, choice of baked potato or French fries, bread, and coffee or hot tea. Shrimp dinner, $15; shrimp and cod combo dinner (fried or baked cod), $15; cod dinner (fried or baked), $14; three fried fish sliders with pickles, $12; grilled cheese with fries, $5; cheese pizza slice with fries, $5. Side orders for additional cost include onion rings, fried cheese curds, baked potato. ($3 to $5 range). Desserts extra. Cash bar. Carryout available. Cash, checks, debit, credit accepted. Sensory room available. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus 10926, Father Dick Allen – New Lenox Council.

Heritage Bluffs fish fry: 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays through March 29, Bluffs Golf Course, 24355 W. Bluff Road, Channahon. Also lunch specials. Reservations recommended for dine-in. Carryout available. For reservations or carryout, call 815-521-2499.

Ingalls Park Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m., all Fridays of Lent, Ingalls Park AC, Bond Road and Park Street, Joliet. Cod, catfish, shrimp and chicken tenders, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw, and bread and butter. Dessert is extra. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-727-7217.

Knights of Columbus Channahon Council 12863 fish fry: 4 to 7 p.m., Fridays from Feb. 16 to March 22, St. Ann Parish Hall, 24500 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon. Fried cod or shrimp dinner, cheese pizza, grilled cheese. Dinner includes French fries or baked potato and bread. Salad bar and choice of beverage included for dine-in orders. Carryout available. Call-in not available. For information, visit stannchannahon.org.

Ashley Botello gets fish dinners ready for customers Feb. 17, 2023, at the Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council 4400 in Joliet. The Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council 4400 hosts a fish fry Fridays and Saturdays throughout the year. (Denise Unland)

Lincoln-Way East High School music department fish fry: 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16, March 1 and March 8, Lincoln-Way East High School cafeteria, Door 1, 201 Colorado Ave., Frankfort. Adult fish dinners are $15 ($12 for seniors) and include fish, baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, a cookie and a drink. For children not interested in fish, grilled cheese and fries meals are available for $6 and include a cookie and drink. Performances by high school musicians. Raffles. Carryout available – pull up to main doors of the school, and students will take your order.

St. George’s fish fry: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 through March 29, St. George Serbian Social Center, 300 Stryker Ave., Joliet. Cod dinners (one piece is $12, two pieces are $14, three pieces are $16), shrimp dinners (four large pieces are $10 and eight pieces are $14) and combo plates (four pieces of shrimp and one piece of fish are $15). Dinners include tossed salad and potato or rice (baked potato, French fries or rice pilaf). Texas toast grilled cheese sandwich is $4. French fries only are $2. Desserts available. Cash bar. Dine-in or carryout. Call 815-725-5502.

Year-round fish fry: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Ash Wednesday. Also 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays, Knights of Columbus 4400, 1813 E. Cass St., Joliet. Dine-in, carryout or Uber Eats. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, stuffed shrimp and chicken. Appetizers and full bar available. Call ahead for carryout at 815-723-3827.