The Herald-News will publish “Women of the Year” winners from area churches and organizations on Saturday, April 24. (Timothy Baran)

The Herald-News will publish “Women of the Year” winners from area churches and organizations Saturday, April 20.

We invite organizations to submit a brief biography of their honorees (no more than 200 words), along with a photo (in jpg format) and daytime contact information, to dfaulhaber@shawmedia.com.

The submission deadline is Friday, April 5.

For information, call Debbie Faulhaber at 815-280-4111.