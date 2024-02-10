Will County opens early voting for March primary

Early voting has started in Will County for the March primary election.
Voters now can begin casting their ballots in the March 19 primary, according to a news release from Will County Clerk Laurent Staley Ferry.
For now, early voters need to go to the clerk’s office at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting started Thursday at that location.
On March 4, early voting will be available at more than two dozen locations in Will County, according to the release. Hours for voting vary depending on location, the clerk’s office said.
A complete list of early voting locations and hours can be found online by visiting willcountyclerk.gov and clicking on the early voting tab.