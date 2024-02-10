Will County opens early voting for March primary

Voting machines are set up on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, inside the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. Early voting starts on Feb. 23 for the April 4 consolidated election. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Early voting has started in Will County for the March primary election.

Voters now can begin casting their ballots in the March 19 primary, according to a news release from Will County Clerk Laurent Staley Ferry.

For now, early voters need to go to the clerk’s office at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting started Thursday at that location.

On March 4, early voting will be available at more than two dozen locations in Will County, according to the release. Hours for voting vary depending on location, the clerk’s office said.