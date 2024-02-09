1 man dead, 2nd man critically injured in Lockport Township shooting

The Will County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of two men on Thursday evening in unincorporated Lockport Township. (Shaw Local News Network)

A 52-year-old man has died and a 55-year-old man is in critical condition following an apparent ambush shooting Lockport Township.

About 7 p.m. Thursday, deputies with Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 200 block of Riverview Avenue in Lockport Township for the shooting of two men.

Detectives were told the two men went to the residence after returning from a local grocery store, according to the sheriff’s office. As they approached the front of the residence, an “unknown person” fired shots at them.

Deputies found the 55-year-old man laying near the front door of a residence with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 52-year-old man was found laying on the ground near the other victim.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The 52-year-old man died at the hospital while the 55-year-old man has undergone surgery and he’s listed in critical condition.