Expect some delays Wednesday along I-80 in Joliet, Minooka for pothole repairs

Illinois Department of Transportation crews will be patching potholes along portions of Interstate 80 in Joliet and Minooka on Wednesday. (Eric Ginnard)

Pothole patching is scheduled to take place in both directions of Interstate 80, between Houbolt Road in Joliet and Ridge Road in Minooka, weather permitting, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists can expect brief lane closures as required and should allow extra time for trips through this area, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention for flaggers and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment, IDOT said.

If you encounter maintenance vehicles and workers, slow down, move over and give them space.

To report a pothole on a state highway or interstate, call 800-452-4368.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.