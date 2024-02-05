Will County to hold virtual open houses on transportation plan

Will County will hold two virtual open houses next week to get public feedback on its “Our Way Forward 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan.”

The plan is intended to be a guide for countywide infrastructure projects for the next 25 years, according to a news release announcing the open houses.

The virtual open houses will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on transportation issues in Will County and our communities,” County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release.

Content at each open house will be the same.

Each will start with a presentation on the Will County transportation network and challenges to be addressed by the “Our Way Forward 2050″ plan. Attendees can join breakout groups on the topics of walking, biking, public transit, road networks, current conditions, freight movement and economic development, according to the release.

“The ‘Our Way Forward 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan’ will assess all modes of transportation, including walking, biking, driving transit and freight,” according to the release. “Once completed, the plan will be used to identify transportation investments that align with the public’s goals for the county, such as improved safety and quality of life, reduced congestion and enhanced economic development.”

Registration is required for the open houses, which will be hosted by the Will County Division of Transportation.

Registration can be done online at www.OurWayWill.co, where registrants also will be invited to fill out a brief survey about transportation in Will County. There also will be an opportunity for residents who miss the workshops to share feedback on the website.