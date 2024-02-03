Joliet District 86 launches One District, One Book reading campaign

Pictured: (back row L to R) M.J. Cunningham Elementary School Principal Luis Gonzalez, English Language Arts Instructional Coach Nicole Gans, Assistant Principal Katie Kikos and (front row L to R) third-grade students Manuel Cerrillo and Adelyn Aguilera at the school’s kick-off assembly for the book "Charlotte’s Web." (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has launched its “One District, One Book” reading campaign after teasing students all week with secretive announcements and surprise events.

All 9,567 District 86 students in 20 schools received their own copy of a book to take home and read with their families. Students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade received “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White, and junior high students in grades six through eight received “Fish in a Tree” by Lynda Mullaly Hunt. Books were available in both English and Spanish.

Students also received a bookmark with a daily reading schedule and a QR code with a link to videos of District 86 employees and community members reading chapters of the books.

Over the coming weeks, schools will host special activities with trivia questions to engage students and encourage daily reading of the books.