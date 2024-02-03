Fifth grader named Joliet Public Schools District 86 spelling bee champion

Lynne Thigpen Elementary School Assistant Principal Elizabeth Darlin, Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspector Sandra Aguirre, T.E. Culbertson Elementary School Principal Larry Tucker and Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse congratulate first-place winner Xavier Samuel and second-place Winner David Gaucin in the District 86 spelling bee. (Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet — Lynn Thigpen Elementary School fifth grader Xavier Samuel was declared the winner of the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Elementary School Spelling Bee.

Xavier was named the winner after 16 rounds of spelling against 14 other students from the district’s elementary schools. David Gaucin of T.E. Culbertson Elementary placed second, Madison Esters of Woodland Elementary came in third, and Jack Erzinger of Farragut Elementary took fourth place.

The district also announced that four District 86 junior high students will be competing in the Will County Regional Spelling Bee at Lincoln-Way West High School on March 14.

Jaiden Lempke will represent Dirksen Junior High, Brissa Cerrillo will compete from Gompers Junior High, Malik Flowers will represent Hufford Junior High, and Rocco Jones will compete from Washington Junior High.