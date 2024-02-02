The seal of the city of Joliet in the council chambers at City Hall. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

Joliet may be looking for a poet laureate.

The City Council will vote Tuesday whether to hire a poet laureate to write poems about Joliet, read poetry at ceremonial occasions, and “champion the art of poetry and spoken-word art,” according to a staff memo to the council.

A poet laureate would be paid a $6,000 honorarium for two years of service.

A poet laureate would likely be a first for Joliet.

The staff memo notes it has been done at other Illinois cities, including Rockford, Elgin, Urbana and Highland Park.

The proposal comes out of the Joliet Arts Commission, which was created in 2019 to promote the arts in the city.

“The selected poet laureate would be tasked with promoting cultural awareness, literacy, and literature among city residents,” the staff memo states.

Other responsibilities would include giving at least 10 public readings and workshops free and open to the public. The poet laureate would also attend literary and cultural events.

The proposal if approved by the council would require nominations for the petitions by April. The poet laureate would be chosen after finalists participated at a May 16 reading.

City officials could not be immediately reached to comment on the proposal.

Check back for updates on this story.