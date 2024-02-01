Joliet Township offers free tax preparation program

Joliet Township is offering a program that allows seniors and those earning less than $60,000 in income to get their taxes prepared for free.

Township officials announced Wednesday that they are offering a program called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance in partnership with the Will County Center for Community Concerns.

The township’s VITA program offers free tax preparation for people whose income is $60,000 or less, as well as senior citizens from any income level.

“Understanding that tax preparation can be daunting, Joliet Township’s VITA program aims to make it easy and accessible for those in need,” township officials said.

The program has no residency requirements. People from “any town, county or region are welcome to participate,” township officials said.

People who are interested in participating in the program should collect their tax packet at the Joliet Township government office building, 175 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Spanish speakers can call Alejandra Zamudio at 815-726-4781, ext. 304, for additional information on the program.

English speakers can find out more by calling Patricia Venziano at 815-726-4781, ext. 301.

The township has a website about the program at joliettownship.net/services/tax-preparation.