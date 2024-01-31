Lockport high school students ‘excited’ to be ready to vote in March primary

Lockport Township High School Senior Mia Angelo registers to vote on during a voter registration event held at the high school on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Representatives from the Will County Clerk’s Office were present for students to sign up during their lunch periods. (Jessie Molloy)

Lockport Township High School students got a lesson in the democratic process on Tuesday, and many of them were excited to get involved.

Representatives from the Will County Clerk’s office visited East Campus on Tuesday during Compass period and lunch period to inform students about the election process and offer an opportunity for eligible students to register to vote.

Students who have turned 18 or who are 17 and will turn 18 before the general election on Nov. 5 could register by showing their student ID and a second form of identification, such as a driver’s license.

While they may not receive their voter cards for several weeks, the students who registered at school will be eligible to vote starting with the March 19 primary. Lockport School District 205 has a referendum question on the ballot seeking voter approval of $85 million in bonds for renovations at Central Campus.

“During Compass period we explained how registration works, and we had a mock election with a voting machine so they could see what voting looks like,” said Will County Clerk’s Office representative Tanya Arias.

“We explained all the ways they can vote by mail, and early voting, and in-person voting. Some of them didn’t know about the 17-year-old rule, so they were excited about that. They seem very enthusiastic, and some of them know about the referendum and were asking questions about how they work.,” she said.

Representatives of the Will County Clerk's Office help Lockport Township High School students registers to vote during a voter registration event held at the East Campus on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Students eligible to register were able to sign up during their lunch periods. (Jessie Molloy)

“I think it’s so cool and nice that they’re doing this,” said senior Allison McNulty who will turn 18 in May. “I didn’t know that you didn’t have to register every time or that I would be allowed to vote in the primary, but I definitely wanted to vote. Now that I did this at school, I’m more likely to instead of pushing it off going somewhere else. I’m all set. It’s exciting.”

McNulty was not alone in her enthusiasm for registration. Most students signing up commented on the convenience of having registration available at school and their excitement to get involved in the process.

“This was really convenient to be able to register at school,” said senior Mia Angelo. “I’ve always planned on voting when I was able to, so this was great.”

“I heard they were doing this today and I’ve been wanting to register,” said 17-year-old senior Will Carroll. “I think it’s important. I’m not thrilled with how our elections are going. It’s gotten so repetitive, it’s tiring. I figured if I want to make a change, the only hope is to get involved myself.”

Lockport Township High School students register to vote during a voter registration event held at the East Campus on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Representatives from the Will County Clerk’s Office were present for students to sign up during their lunch periods. (Jessie Molloy)

The event was organized at Lockport East Campus by another student who wants to get students involved to make a difference, Chelsea Osei, a senior and student board member of the District 205 Board of Education.

Osei worked alongside Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum Dr. Lorie Cristofaro and Social Studies Department Chair Margot Singletary-Timm to bring the registration event to East Campus as part of her work with the Will County Student Ambassador and Election Judge Program.

“Voting is essentially one of the easiest ways to voice your concerns and participate in the democracy we uphold,” Osei told The Herald-News prior to the event. “I think it is pivotal that we have a high voting rate within youth not only on a national level but especially on a local level. We hold such a unique perspective on societal and political issues, and it deserves to be reflected. My goal with this drive is to empower and ease newly registered voters through this process, thus increasing civic education altogether.”

The ambassador program was started in October 2019 by Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry as a non-partisan way to involve high school juniors and seniors in the election process.

Will County students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher are encouraged to work as student election judges and work with their schools to promote voter education and registration among their fellow students.

“Chelsea started as an ambassador last year and reached out to us about doing the drive here,” said Arias. “The administration has been fully on board and really supportive of her in this, which is great to see.”

Lockport Township High School is not alone in these voter registration efforts. Arias said that she was involved in a similar voter registration event at Bolingbrook high school earlier in January which registered 50 students. By the end of lunch periods on Tuesday, the county had registered 65 new teenage voters from Lockport, Crest Hill, and Homer Glen.

Lockport Township High School students line up to register to vote during a voter registration event held at the East Campus on Tuesday, Jan. 30. More than 60 students signed up. (Jessie Molloy)

“That is amazing turnout,” said Clerk’s Office Representative Roberta Young. “It’s absolutely great. I’m so happy to see that.”

In addition to registering students to vote, Arias and Young were passing out information to students about the ambassadors program and student election judging opportunities.

Schools and community groups which would like to host a voter registration drive like the one hosted by Lockport, they can contact the Will County Clerk’s office or fill out an event request form on the office website.