Lockport D-205 going for $85 million bond referendum to renovate Central Campus

Lockport — Voters in Lockport Township High School District 205 will be asked to decide the future of Central Campus next spring.

The District 205 Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to place a referendum on the March 19, 2024 primary election ballot which will ask voters to approve $85 million in bond funding to pay for renovations and upgrades to the building in downtown Lockport.

“I really feel we need to get this building modernized,” said board president Ann Lopez-Caneva before the vote took place, but added, “I feel like we should let our community decide.”

Superintendent Dr. Robert McBrided said, “The referendeum, this question, is not just about the dollars and cents, it’s a referendum on the building.”

This referendum plan was already in consideration before the Nov. 2 ceiling collapse at Central Campus which has forced the district to relocate freshmen and Lockport Academy students to the once shuttered Lincoln-Way North campus.

Special education students have been attending class at the Lockport Township building on Farrell Road near Lockport East campus.

The $85 million would not include the costs of the current repairs and maintenance being done at the school in response to that incident. The board discussed plans for the meeting in detail at its Sept. 18 board meeting, where it was suggested that a renovation of Central would be more affordable and easier than building an entire new school building — something the district has put to referendum and has been rejected six times by voters in the past 20 years.

Central Campus is 114 years old and serves as the district’s freshmen building while also hosting the Lockport Academy and CCC special education programs.

The building contains design elements using various dated construction methods and has not had a major addition since the 1950s, which has left it in need of structural repairs as well as facility modernization.

‘We’ve seen that just maintaining is not enough to keep up with the demands of an aging building. The ceiling is only one type of problem. We have had electrical, heating and cooling, windows, and other systems that could have issues,” said McBride. “All of it can be addressed, but it’s a bigger price tag than we can afford without going to referendum.”

The only elevator at Lockport Township High School District's Central Campus in September 2023. The campus is 114-years-old and needs upgrades to be more ADA compliant. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

“We don’t have cash reserves to the tune of everything that needs to be done to prepare the school for another 50 years,” he added. “We can get it to that point if the referendum passes.”

The planned renovation would improve the building’s life safety systems and ADA compliance, as well as increase classroom space and reconfigure offices to group departments more efficiently by upgrading the buildings’ mechanical systems and removing the pool.

If the referendum is approved, something the board hopes the current ceiling issues and Lincoln-Way relocation will encourage, construction likely will not begin until spring of 2025 and will be phased over the course of two or three years so classes can continue in the building during construction.