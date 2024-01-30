Illinois State Police reveal final designs for regional campus in Crest Hill

Design for the new Illinois State Police forensic laboratory in Crest Hill. (Illinois State Police)

Illinois State Police have revealed the final designs for the new laboratory in Crest Hill, along with a new building to house troopers who patrol state roadways and investigate crimes.

On Monday, the state agency revealed the design for the new Illinois State Police Regional Campus. The campus will include two new buildings that will sit adjacent to the existing state police building and firing range at 19422 Division St., Crest Hill.

In a statement, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said the agency not only does traffic enforcement but “combats drug, gun, and human trafficking,” which has led to a need for “physical infrastructure that can support our work.”

“Thanks to [Illinois Gov.] JB Pritzker’s administration and the General Assembly, [Illinois State Police] is able to move into the 21st century and advance our forensic services, patrol, and investigation capabilities to better serve Illinois communities,” Kelly said.

The total cost for the regional campus project is estimated to be more than $76.5 million, police officials said. RADA Architects created the designs for the project, which will be put out for bid in spring 2024.

The new laboratory will replace the current Joliet Forensic Science Laboratory built in 1964, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The laboratory will include space for testing DNA, firearms, latent prints, controlled substances, toxicology, and crime scene evidence processing, police officials said.

The other building will be for Illinois State Police Troop 3 and Zone 1, police officials said. The building will house patrol and investigations.

The building will contain several offices, training rooms, interview rooms, an evidence area, and a large garage for vehicle storage and inspection work, police officials said.