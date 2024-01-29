Channahon mom creates care packages for NICU babies

For nearly 20 years, Kristina Lowman of Channahon, a paraprofessional at Joliet Public Schools District 86, has sent care packages to families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Lowman calls her project Two Miracle Girlz NICU Sprinkles. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

For almost 20 years, Kristina Lowman of Channahon has sent care packages to families with babies in neonatal intensive care units.

Lowman, a paraprofessional at Joliet Public Schools District 86, started Two Miracle Girlz NICU Sprinkles in honor of her two daughters, Kailey McClintock, 20, and Addison Lowman, 17.

Both girls were born prematurely and spent time in the NICU at the hospital now known as Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet due to Lowman’s severe preeclampsia, Lowman said.

“It’s just something I do from my home,” Lowman said. “We’re just trying to let another family know they are not alone.”

Each “sprinkle” (care package) is unique since they are donation-based; no two are alike, Lowman said. Packages typically include a sleeper or similar outfit, onesie, hat and blanket (some are homemade, Lowman said), book or toy, hand lotion and hand sanitizer.

Some may include extra clothing, accessories or other donated items, especially if packages are hand-delivered, Lowman said. Packages that require shipping usually contain fewer items, she said.

Lowman said she adds a handwritten letter so recipients know she shares their emotional journey.

“We let these families know they’re not alone, that we’ve been there,” she said. “We hope our stories bring them hope.”

Lowman was only 27 weeks along with Kailey when she had an emergency Cesarean delivery for preeclampsia. Kailey had respiratory distress syndrome, required a ventilator and supplementary oxygen, and had two brain bleeds, one which was severe, Lowman said.

She had a heart murmur and three blood transfusions for anemia, Lowman said.

When Kailey was four days old, Lowman was finally allowed to hold her.

“We were told all worse-case scenarios – it was horrible and included death – and then they let me hold her for five minutes,” Lowman said in an email. “Only five minutes.”

Four years later, Lowman went through a similar scare with Addison and had an emergency Cesarean at 33 weeks. Lowman was able to hold Addison sooner, she said.

“Addison was in my arms after birth,” Lowman wrote in an email.

In 2004, Lowman learned about March of Dimes from an advertisement in a parenting magazine. She began volunteering with that organization and even co-chaired Joliet’s March For Babies in April 2011.

Eventually, loved ones wanted to donate items to NICU babies, and so did the families that Lowman blessed with care packages.

“Prior to that, on the girls’ birthdays, we would take a small baby gift up for any baby girl in the [St. Joe’s] NICU that day, usually just a sleeper and our story,” Lowman said in an email.

In 2014, Lowman was asked to send a care package to premature twin boys in a NICU in Missouri, she said. That’s when Lowman said she created the Two Miracle Girlz NICU Family Care Package Facebook page, she said.

“I tried to make a little something for the baby, parents and any siblings,” Lowman said in an email. “Sometimes we didn’t know much about the family, so that made it hard, and I focused more about the baby and Mom. It was just a few years ago that we changed to Two Miracle Girlz NICU Sprinkles.”

Lowman’s initial four boxes of baby items has grown to four 34-gallon totes full of clothes: one tote for premature girl, one for girls (all sizes) and one for boys (also all sizes). Lowman also has 13 totes that are 10 to 20 gallons each filled with infant accessories and additional outfits, she said.

She sends care packages to babies in local hospitals, across the U.S. and even to Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Germany. All care packages are by request, she said.

“The only thing we ask is that the baby will be in the NICU for several days minimum,” Lowman said in an email.

Lowman said her family is involved with the project. Addison helps package, and Kailey takes packages to the post office, Lowman said.

“I just like helping other people out,” Kailey said.

Kristina Lowman said Addison used to decorate the packages with original artwork when she was younger. Addison said she enjoys carefully choosing items to create themed packages.

“I like that we help the families,” Addison said. “They are very happy when they receive them.”

Why is Kristina Lowman still sending care packages after all these years?

“I think it’s just because we’ve been in that situation,” Lowman said. “I think it’s just because it grew more than I ever imagined. So we’re able to keep doing that.”