Kankakee River ice jams ease up in Will County

A road closure sign warns drivers along Phelan Acres Road in Wilmington of possible flooding due to ice jams along the Kankakee River on Wednesday. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

Conditions on the Kankakee River improved Saturday as the threat of flooding continued to go down as temperatures stayed up.

Will County reported “a significant reduction in water levels” with ice jams clearing between Wilmington and the confluence where the Des Plaines River joins the Kankakee River near Channahon.

A news release issued by the Will County Executive’s Office noted that a flash flood warning had expired, but the National Weather Service kept a flood watch and flood warning in place until noon on Monday.

Flooding caused by ice jams led to a temporary closing of Illinois 53 in the Wilmington area and evacuations of some residents who live along the Illinois River in recent days. But the situation appeared to ease as ice melted and temperatures on Saturday again reached toward 40 degrees.

Fourteen people had been evacuated from homes along the Kankakee River before Saturday because of flooding created by ice jams.

“All major roads have reopened,” Michael Theodore, spokesman for the Will County Executive’s office, said in a news release issued Saturday.

The Kankakee River near Phelan Acres north of the Dresden cooling lakes was nearly covered with ice before temperatures began to climb in the past week . (Michael Urbanec)

The all-clear notice, however, has not come yet.

Theodore said an emergency shelter at the First Christian Church in Morris had been put on standby, meaning it was closed but available to reopen if conditions changed.

“Will County EMA (Emergency Management Agency) and local officials continue to monitor river conditions,” Theodore said. “Residents are still advised that river conditions can change rapidly.”

Theodore noted that all roads had reopened.

The city of Wilmington “out of an abundance of caution” kept a boil order in effect for anyone who uses city water, Theodore said in his news release. The city recommended that water be boiled for five minutes before being used.

The National Weather Service ended its flash flood warning for Wilmington and nearby areas while keeping flood watch and flood warnings in effect until noon Monday.