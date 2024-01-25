Bolingbrook church holding book, bake sale Fri. and Sat.

The First Presbyterian Church of DuPage in Bolingbrook is holding a book and bake sale fundraiser on Friday and Saturday. (Photo provided by the First Presbyterian Church of DuPage )

A historic Bolingbrook church is hosting a book and bake sale to raise money for a new furnace and parking lot, according to a news release from the church.

The First Presbyterian Church of DuPage in Bolingbrook will hold the book and bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church, 180 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook, according to the news release.

Items for sale include used books for all ages as well as audio books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes and video games. Baked goods will also be for sale, according to the release.

The First Presbyterian Church of DuPage was established on July 13, 1833 in a small hickory log schoolhouse. A church building and a parsonage were constructed in 1853.

Attendees can see historic parts of the original church building from 1853 that were incorporated into the current building, which opened in 2004, according to the release.

The church celebrated its 190th anniversary last year, according to the release.

For more information, call the church at 630-759-8843 or send an email to firstpresdupage@gmail.com.