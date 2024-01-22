Pets of the Week: Jan. 22, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Thunder is a 2-year-old, 80-pound shepherd that was rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Kentucky where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is fun, lovable, friendly, outgoing and energetic. He is good with other dogs and would do best in a home with older children due to his large size. He would make a wonderful family dog. To meet Thunder, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ember Fire is a 2-year-old torbie that was found as a stray. She is gentle, quiet, calm and sweet. She can be a bit timid at first, but when she warms up, Ember Fire shows her affectionate personality. She loves pets and attention and will roll over for belly rubs. She will make a devoted companion. Please email Catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet her. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Otis is a young husky mix who came to the humane society from Kentucky. He’s friendly and a handful. Otis needs a loving and active family that can continue his training. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Wally is a sweet domestic shorthair who was adopted from the humane society as a kitten. He was returned when his owner could no longer provide medical care for him. Wally loves head rubs and will make a wonderful companion kitty. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Wayde is a bouncy, playful 1-year-old pittie mix that is the longest resident dog at Joliet Township Animal Control. Wayde is part of a large playgroup of dogs; he also did really well with cats. Wayde knows to “sit” and “lie down.” Wayde loves treats and chasing tennis balls. To meet Wayde, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333. (Photo provided by Joliet Township Animal Control)

Trace is a fluffy, 3-year-old medium hair that came to animal control from a hoarding situation. Trace lived with many cats and is a little confused about his new surroundings. With the help of gentle pets and reassurance, Trace will rub up against someone’s hand for more loving. He would do well in a home with other cats to keep him company. He loves heights and exploring, so he needs a home with a cat tree or lots of windows. To meet Trace, call Joliet Township Animal Control at 815-725-0333.