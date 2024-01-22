Joliet mother accused of leaving two boys in vehicle in freezing temps with gun

A Joliet mother was arrested after she was accused of leaving two children inside of a switched-off vehicle – in which there was a loaded handgun – during freezing weather for about 45 minutes, police said.

About 5:11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of children who were left unattended inside of a Nissan Sentra parked at Target, 2701 Plainfield Road, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers found a 2-year-old boy sitting in the front seat of the Nissan Sentra with the window down, English said. They found an 8-year-old boy lying on the floorboard of the rear view seat, he said.

“Officers noted the temperature at the time of this incident was approximately 9 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill of approximately -10 degrees Fahrenheit,” English said.

Officers were not able to find an adult with the children inside the vehicle, which was not running, English said.

Officers took protective custody of the two boys and placed them inside of a warm squad vehicle.

About 15 minutes later, Kadesha Clark, 29, of Joliet, arrived at the Nissan Sentra with items bought from Target, English said. Officers determined Clark was the mother of the two boys and she left them unattended in the vehicle for about 45 minutes, he said.

English said Clark believed she had left the vehicle running for her two sons, he said. She was then placed into custody.

Officers learned from one of the two boys that a handgun may be in the vehicle under the driver’s seat, English said. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun from under the front seat, he said.

Clark did not possess a concealed carry license or a firearm owner’s identification card, he said.

“[Illinois Department of Children and Family Services] was contacted and responded to the scene. The children were eventually placed into the care of other family,” English said.

Clark was not taken to the Will County jail following her arrest. She was released from custody and given notice to appear in court on probable cause of endangering the life or health of a child and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.