The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, January 18, 2024

Girls Basketball
Peotone 53, Coal City 36: At Coal City, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 16-point first quarter lead and never looked back in the Illinois Central Eight contest. Addie Graffeo and Madi Schroeder led the Devils with 14 points each. Abbie Chenowith added 10 for Peotone (15-4, 8-1). Mia Ferrias led Coal City (16-3, 7-1) with 11 points.
Gardner South Wilmington 56, Donovan 27: At Donovan, Addi Fair scored a game high 22 points as the Panthers improved to 15-6 overall and 9-0 in the River Valley Conference. Maddie Sims scored 10, Aspen Lardi eight and Grace Olsen seven for GSW.
Stagg 55, Lockport 43: At Palos Hills, Veronica Bafia led the Porters with 18 points as Lockport (10-14) fell to the Chargers in a SWSC matchup. Laura Arstikaitis added 10 points and Evelyn Ingram nine for Lockport.
Plainfield East 67, Oswego 37: At Plainfield, Lexi Sepulveda led the way for the Bengals with 28 points, six boards and five steals as East captured the SPC battle with the Panthers. Skyler Debolt added 11 points and Anna Jenkins tossed in 10 for East (6-14, 3-5). The Bengals snapped a six-game losing streak with the win.
Lincoln-Way East 45, Andrew 24: At Tinley Park, East picked up its 20th win of the season with the win. The Griffins improved to 20-3, 2-2 in the SWSC.
Homewood-Flossmoor 50, Lincoln-Way Central 45: At New Lenox, the Knights dropped to 13-9 overall, 4-1 in the SWSC with the loss to the Vikings.
Bolingbrook 63, Lincoln-Way West 44: At New Lenox, the Raiders captured the SWSC matchup with the Warriors. Bolingbrook (19-2, 4-0) won its sixth straight. Payton Madl led the Warriors with 15 points, and Molly Finn added 12 for West (10-12, 3-1).
Romeoville 47, Yorkville 41: At Romeoville, Jadea Johnson and Emily Gabrelcik scored 11 points each to lead the Spartans in the Southwest Prairie conference contest. Jaylen Zachary and Laila Houseworth scored 10 points each for Romeoville (19-3, 8-0).
Trinity 45, Providence Catholic 39: At New Lenox, the Celtics fell to the Blazers in a Girls Catholic Red Division contest. Gabi Bednar led PC with 18 points. Bella Morey chipped in with eight points and Molly Knight and Taylor Healy added six points each for PC (11-13, 1-5).
Reed-Custer 48, Streator 42 (OT): At Braidwood, Kaylee Tribble did a little bit of everything for the Comets in their overtime win over the Bulldogs. Tribble scored 22 points and brought in 18 boards to lead RC (11-11, 5-4 in the ICE). Mya Beard added a dozen points for the Comets.
Boys Wrestling
Morris 55, Ottawa 22: At Morris, Brandon Anderson, Michael McCarthy, Carter Skoff, Kazden Klinker, Tyler Semlar, Andrew Paull, Ian Willis, Michael Valverde, Owen Slater and Brock Claypool won their matches to give Morris the Interstate Eight conference win.
Lincoln-Way West 51, Joliet West 14: At Joliet, the Warriors cruised to the dual meet win over the Tigers.
Coal City 78, Reed-Custer 3: At Coal City, the Coalers cruised in the Illinois Central Eight match. Cooper Morris, Culan Lindemuth, Brody Widlowski, Noah Houston, Brock Finch, Brant Widlowski, Trace Wilson, Landin Benson, and James Keigher were among the winners for the Coalers. Christian Mounts won at 285 for the Comets.
Lockport 77, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: At Lockport, Timothy O’Connor, Cyrus Czyz, Wojtek Chrobak, Anthony Sutton, Justin Wardlow, Jaedon Calderon, and Durango Valles were among the winners for the Porters.
Seneca wins two of three at Quad: At Byron, Seneca captured wins over Byron and Freeport and fell to Dakota in the four-team quad meet. Ethan Othon, Ryker Terry, and Asher Hamby won multiple matches for Seneca.
Boys Swimming
Lincoln-Way West 103, Bradley-Bourbonnais 79: At New Lenox, sophomore Billy Spee won two events and the Warriors captured the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays to earn the SouthWest Suburban Conference win.