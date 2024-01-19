Realtopia, Springview Sweets partner to help Lockport Montessori school

Customers gather inside Springview Sweets Bakery during a brownie giveaway by Realtopia Real Estate. Proceeds from the bakery during the event benefitted Lupine Montessori School. (Provided by Ashley York)

Lockport — Guests to Springview Sweets bakery in Lockport on Wednesday afternoon were treated to a free chocolate treat, courtesy of Realtopia Real Estate.

The two Lockport businesses teamed to draw traffic to the bakery, located inside the Lockport train station at 133 W. 13th St., and to raise money for the Lupine Montessori School, 936 N State St., which is in the process of expanding its facility.

“Since Springview Sweets is a newer bakery in the area, we wanted to help get people into her space,” said Ashley York, owner and Designated Managing Broker of Realtopia. “We’ve partnered with Megan [DiCaro], the owner already for the Sweet and Savory crawl so we thought we’d buy brownies to give away to draw people in.”

The giveaway quickly turned into a fundraiser, with DiCaro offering to donate 10 percent of all sales made during the three hour event to the Montessori school, which both businesses have supported before.

The school is currently in the process of expanding its footprint into it’s next door neighbor, the former Barrett’s Hardware building, which it purchased and began renovating after more than a year of vacancy.

“It’s really showing all around great community involvement,” said York. “Lockport is really good with that.”

One hundred brownies were purchased to give to visitors between the hours of 3. to 6 p.m. and guests were encouraged to enter a free raffle for a $25 dollar Springview Sweets gift card, courtesy of Realtopia.

“The brownies are so good,” York said. “They’re fudgey and delicious and it felt like a good opportunity for people to get out during the day after all the cold this week.”

“We had pretty steady traffic all day, which was nice,” DiCaro said. “We’ve had such a great turnout for these events, it’s great to see that the community wants to be involved in making a change.”

While not all of the free brownies were claimed, they did not go to waste. Realtopia and Springview Sweets donated the leftover brownies for the Lockport Police to enjoy.