Minooka boys bowling advances to sectionals: The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Boys Bowling
Plainfield North Regional: At Joliet, Minooka finished third in the team standings and advanced to the Rockford Jefferson Sectional on Saturday. Junior Zach Kunkle led the Indians with a total of 1,300. Vince Pizzo, Logan Knott, Cole Jordan, and Sean McCammon advanced for Minooka. Hunter Kirby of Plainfield South and Ian Datwyler of Plainfield North also advanced as individuals.
Boys Basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Romeoville 58: At Flossmoor, EJ Mosely led all scorers for the Spartans with 21 points as Romeoville (14-6) fell to the Vikings.
Plainfield Central 74, Willowbrook 59: At Wheaton, the Wildcats finished the weekend MLK Tournament at Wheaton Warrenville South 2-1 with the win over the Warriors. PC improved to 6-13.
St. Patrick 94, Joliet West 48: At Oak Park, the Tigers fell to 10-9 on the season with the loss to the Shamrocks at the Fenwick MLK Tournament.
Rockford Lutheran 80, Seneca 49: At Bloomington, the Irish dropped a contest at the Bloomington Central Catholic MLK Tournament.
Bloomington Central Catholic 67, Seneca 64 (OT): At Bloomington, Seneca dropped to 13-8 on the season with the overtime loss to the Saints.
Girls Basketball
Marquette 56, Seneca 46: At Henry, Alyssa Zellers scored 13 points to lead the Irish at the Tri-County conference tournament. Tessa Krull scored 12 points for Seneca (12-12, 5-5).
Downers Grove North 47, Lincoln-Way Central 35: At Lisle, Gracen Gehrke led the Knights with nine points at the Derrill Kipp Hoopfest at Benet Academy. Lina Panos was named co-player of the game with Kaitlyn Parker of Downers, with eight points.
Putnam County 44, Dwight 26: At Henry, the Trojans dropped one to the Panthers at the Tri-County Conference Tournament. Dwight fell to 8-12 on the season.