Extreme cold keeps Will County schools closed or on e-learning

Many Will County schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to the continued below zero temperatures and hazardous roads in some areas. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Due to the continued deep cold and road conditions, many Will County schools Tuesday will be closed altogether, or will be closed to in-person learning and will instead implement online learning plans.

For up-to-date listings of Will County school closures go to the Emergency Closing Center website.

Joliet Junior College will operate virtually and students have been directed to check their iCampus accounts for instructions from faculty members.

College staff and services are available virtually through email, phone call, and other communication channels. Department websites are the best source of information for virtual contact information. Facilities are closed on virtual service days, typically due to inclement or extreme weather.

University of St. Francis campuses in Joliet will be closed and all student activities have been canceled for the day. Livestream video and asynchronous on-line courses will continue as scheduled.

Wind chill levels across Northern Illinois will remain well below zero through Tuesday night, as low as 25 to 30 below zero, creating dangerous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service forecast said the daytime high Tuesday will be around 2 degrees but warming trends will come Wednesday morning as temperatures are could reach the upper teens.