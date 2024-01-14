Bundle up: Dangerous wind chills put Will County in a deep freeze

The National Weather Service has placed Chicago area under a will chill advisory through Tuesday. Avoid outside activities if possible but when outside make sure skin is not exposed. Bundle up in layers. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

While the snowfall may have ended for now, the main concern for Will County residents over the next few days will be dangerous wind chill levels.

Wind chills dropping down between 25 to 30 below zero are forecast across the Chicago area region and the National Weather Service is issuing a wind chill warning though Monday at noon and a wind chill advisory through Tuesday night.

During extreme cold, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency recommends avoiding travel and staying indoors in a heated room as much as possible.

Municipalities across Will County have warming centers for those who need them.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency lists warming centers around the county on its website, willcountyema.org.

If you must go outside, limit the time in the extreme cold and use caution in regards to physical activity. To stay warmest, wear multiple loose fitting layers of tightly knit or water repellent materials and use a hood or hat to prevent heat loss through the top of the head. Limit skin exposure to the cold.

Keep animals inside or in a sheltered outdoor area with fresh food and water.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and gusty winds could bring down tree branches, according to the NWS. Blizzard-like conditions are possible on roads in more open and rural areas, according to the NWS.

Roads may be slick because of freeze-back and black ice, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Always use extra caution on bridges, ramps and overpasses where ice can form more readily.

Road conditions throughout the county remain hazardous, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. .

The Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page Sunday said it is advising drivers who find themselves stuck in a ditch or other snow related situations, to please call a private towing company for assistance. Deputies are making every attempt to assist non-emergency drivers however extended wait times should be expected.