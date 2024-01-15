Extreme cold cancels Joliet Township High School’s MLK Day of Service

Volunteers assisting with construction tasks for Will County Habitat for Humanity at an MLK Day of Service. Joliet Township High School’s 17th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, scheduled for Jan. 15, had to be called off due to extreme cold temperatures impacting the area. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Joliet Township High School’s 17th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service, scheduled for Monday, had to be called off due to extreme cold temperatures impacting the area.

Over 800 people were scheduled to take part in the event, however, a wind chill advisory from the National Weather Service warning of subzero air temperatures and windchills as low as -40 degrees, put a halt to most scheduled activities.

JTHS and the African American Business Association of Will County made the announcement on Jan. 14 writing “it is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform you that the MLK Day of Service event and all associated projects have been cancelled. All JTS buildings are closed on Monday, Jan. 15 and all activities, practices, games, and events, such as the MLK Day of Service, are cancelled. While exercising an abundance of caution, the safety of all our participants is our primary concern, and we believe it is in the best interest of everyone involved.”

The organizers encouraged participants to “take time to reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and to find alternative ways to honor his memory in the future, such as engaging in personal acts of service, talking to young people people about empathy for others, and the uniqueness and beauty of our differences.”