Joliet Junior College planetarium hosts free shows in January

Will County residents don’t have to travel far to experience planetarium programs and learn about the stars and skies above us.

The Trackman Planetarium at Joliet Junior College offers a full schedule of programs throughout January. The planetarium has 55 theater-style seats available in the dome, and registration is not required. Free events are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Planetarium shows include interactive sky tours exploring constellations and planets followed by a stellar full-dome production on a wide range of astronomical topics.

All programs begin at 6 p.m.

The newly renovated Joliet Junior College’s Trackman Planetarium holds public shows every Tuesday and Thursday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

X-Planets: Discovering Other Earths

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Since 1995, scientists have discovered more than 5,000 exoplanets in our intergalactic region. What might these other worlds look like? Take an epic journey to solar systems beyond our own.

Learn about the Kepler telescope revolutionizing our understanding of planets in the galaxy. Enjoy imaginative visualizations of other worlds orbiting stars far, far away.

Legends of the Night Sky: ORION

Thursday, Jan. 18

Take an imaginative look into the legendary story of Orion the Hunter, the most beloved winter constellation. This show brings mythology to life in a fun-filled, animated adventure.

Follow Orion’s journey as he comes of age, courageously battling beasts, foiling the plot of an evil king, and winning the heart of Artemis the beautiful moon goddess.

Along the way, learn the story of how the constellation was placed in the night sky, forever traveling throughout the seasons. Fun for the whole family.

Cosmic Origins: Spectrograph

Tuesday, Jan. 23

An instrument aboard the Hubble Space Telescope examines ultraviolet light and peers into the darkness of deep space.

This full-dome show is a colorful journey into the depth of the cosmic web, revealing the mysterious origins of our universe. COS helps us understand the evolution of the cosmos and what it looked like billions of years ago. Glimpse into galaxies, quasars, black holes, supernova and more.

Europe to the Stars

Thursday, Jan. 25

This show takes viewers on an epic journey into the cosmos. This stunning full-dome film brings us inside the most powerful telescopes on Earth, giving us a glimpse into the mysteries of the universe.

Go behind the scenes of the most advanced observatory in the world. Investigate the science, technology and people making space exploration possible at the European Southern Observatory.

Music Under the Stars

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Full-dome music videos featuring Elton John, Queen, Marillion and more. This show will include a live tour of the night sky before we immerse in the timeless tunes. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the classics.

The Trackman Planetarium at Joliet Junior College features a 30-foot-diameter dome and a state-of-the-art OmniStar digital projection system.