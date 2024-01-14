Blood donors urgently needed: Where to donate in Will County

Brian McDaniel, executive director of the Red Cross Illinois River Valley chapter in Romeoville, and Carley Dadisman, Red Cross phlebotomist, chat with a platelet donor who was at the chapter in April 2023 as part of his "Platelets Across America" mission. (Photo courtesy of the Red Cross)

In response to an emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood and platelets.

People in Will County can visit one of four blood drives in Will County or schedule an appointment.

Brian McDaniel, executive director of the Romeoville-based American Red Cross Illinois River Valley chapter, said the shortage is less about the number of units dropping and more about the number of people actually donating.

“What you’re seeing is the national blood supply being supported by fewer and fewer people,” McDaniel said. “We do not see as many new donors today as we did 20 years ago.”

The number of people donating to the Red Cross has fallen about 40% over the past 20 years, according to a news release from the American Red Cross. Currently, blood products are going to hospitals faster than the Red Cross is receiving them.

Consequently, the Red Cross is limiting its distribution of type O blood products to hospitals, according to the release.

Type O is the most transfused blood type because type O negative blood can be used in transfusions for any blood type, according to the Red Cross website.

“There is no substitute for human blood. That is something we cannot create in a laboratory,” McDaniel said. “And the person in the automobile accident that is going to need blood in the emergency room needs to have those resources available to them.”

McDaniel said blood donations typically dip during the holidays and in the summer, when people often take vacations. That’s different from the number of people dropping overall.

“It’s an older generation of people who are making the donations,” McDaniel said. “And, really, it’s imperative for new donors to get into the system and become regular donors.”

To encourage younger people to donate, the Red Cross works with colleges and universities across the U.S., McDaniel said.

Locally, the Red Cross has “great partnerships” with the University of St. Francis, Joliet Junior College and Illinois Valley Community College, he said.

“It’s a really a matter of getting into the habit of no matter how old you are, to make sure you are donating a couple of times a year,” McDaniel said.

It’s not only trauma patients who need blood, McDaniel said. People with certain health conditions – such as cancer or sickle cell anemia – also require blood products as part of their treatment, he said.

And for blood donors who really want proof of the effect they’re having, McDaniel said he strongly encourages them to use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

“Every time I’ve made a donation, I get a notification of when and where my blood is being used,” McDaniel said. “I find it incredibly rewarding to know that my blood is actually being used by someone who needs it.”

During January, anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma through the Red Cross will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, thanks to a partnership with the National Football League, according to the release.

For information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Where to donate blood products in Will County

Jan. 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Francis Field Youth Foundation, 801 E. Francis Road, New Lenox

Jan. 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Service Council, 440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite C, Bolingbrook

Jan 30: 1 to 6 p.m., University of St. Francis, Assembly Hall gymnasium, St. Clare campus, 1550 Plainfield Road, Joliet.

Make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visiting redcrossblood.org. Save up to 15 minutes when donating blood by using RapidPass. For information, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

If you are an eligible type O, B or A donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.