The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, January 11, 2024

Boys basketball
Bloom Township 67, Lincoln-Way East 59: At Frankfort, the Griffins were able to trim an 18-point deficit to six in the fourth quarter but could get no closer in their nonconference loss Thursday. Brent Taylor led the way for East with 18 points, Karson Thomas added 16 and BJ Powell 15.
LWE (10-5) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
Seneca 60, Dwight 46: At Dwight, the Irish stayed unbeaten in the Tri-County Conference behind a monster performance from Paxton Giertz. His 36 points led all scorers for Seneca (13-5, 5-0 TCC). Lane Provance added 13 for Seneca.
Girls basketball
Gardner South Wilmington 46, Grant Park 27: At Gardner, Addi Fair scored 17 points to lead the Panthers in the River Valley Conference contest. G-SW improved to 15-5 overall and stayed unbeaten in the RVC at 9-0. Eva Henderson added 10 points and Aspen Lardi nine for the Panthers.
Minooka 45, Joliet West 42: At Minooka, the Indians evened their season record at 10-10 with a victory over the Tigers. Minooka improved to 5-4 in the Southwest Prairie Conference.
Montini 55, Providence Catholic 46: At Lombard, Molly Knight had 15 points to lead the Lady Celtics in a Girls Catholic Athletic Conference contest. Gabi Bednar had 12 and Eilish Raines 10 for Providence (11-11, 1-4).
Morris 66, Joliet Catholic 56: At Morris, Landrie Callahan had another big night for Morris in its crosstown matchup with the Angels. She scored a game-best 27 points and hauled in eight rebounds.
Layken Callahan added 14 points and nine boards for Morris (15-7).
Lincoln-Way West 60, Sandburg 50: At New Lenox, Caroline Smith scored 21 points to lead the Warriors to victory in the SouthWest Suburban Conference game. Payton Madl tossed in 14 as West improved to 10-9 on the season and 3-1 in the SWSC.
Peotone 57, Manteno 32: At Manteno, Madi Schroeder led a balanced scoring attack for the Blue Devils with 22 points in the Illinois Central Eight win. Ashley Renwick added 16 and Addie Graffeo 12 for Peotone. The Blue Devils improved to 14-4 overall and 7-1 in the ICE.
Reed-Custer 45, Wilmington 22: At Wilmington, Kaylee Tribble led the Comets to the Illinois Central Eight win with 14 points and 12 rebounds. R-C improved to 10-11, 3-4 in the ICE.
Marquette 51, Seneca 43: At Ottawa, Lainie Olson led the Irish with 17 points. Alyssa Zellers added nine for Seneca (12-11, 5-5 TCC).
Boys swimming
Sandburg 113, Lockport 67: At Lockport, the Eagles prevailed over the Porters in an SWSC dual meet.
Boys wrestling
Joliet Central 61, Plainfield South 15: At Joliet, the Steelmen improved to 4-0 in the Southwest Prairie East with the win over the Cougars.
Yorkville 61, Plainfield North 9: At Yorkville, the Tigers fell to the Foxes in an SPC matchup, Yorkville clinched the SPC regular-season title with the win.
Lincoln-Way West 57, Andrew 12: At Tinley Park, the Warriors cruised to the dual meet win in an SWSC match.