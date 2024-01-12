Crest Hill suspends garbage collection Friday and this weekend

The dangerous road conditions have led the city of Crest Hill and Republic Services to announce that garbage services would be suspended on Friday and Saturday.

The waste removal service said Sunday will not be used as a make-up day for the suspended service and pickups will resume on Monday, Jan. 15.

In a statement on Facebook, the city explained that impacted customers would not be serviced until their next scheduled pick-up day next week.

“All affected customers will be serviced on their next scheduled service and we’ll collect any additional waste they have out,” the statement from Republic Services read. “If this week was your scheduled recylcing pickup week, it will be pushed back until the week of the 22nd. We will take the extra recycling at that time.”

The city and company issued an apology for the inconvenience and stated “this decision is to keep everyone safe and enable the road crews to get the roads cleared.”