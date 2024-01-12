Ascension wins grievance over Joliet staffing

Union nurses went on a two-day strike in November at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital in a contract standoff that lasted since May. (Felix Sarver)

Ascension is pointing to an arbitrator’s favorable decision in a union grievance at its Joliet hospital, contending the ruling shows it “is doing everything it can to improve staffing.”

Staffing at the hospital has been a key issue in a contract standoff with union nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital. The two sides had been negotiating since May without reaching agreement.

Ascension announced Wednesday that it will begin implementing elements of its final contract offer, including double-digit pay increases, after having previously declared an impasse in negotiations.

The grievance ruling was issued Thursday.

“Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet is fully committed to supporting our nurses and all associates, and improving staffing at our critical community hospital,” Polly Davenport, market CEO for Ascension Illinois, said in a news release announcing the ruling. “Now this fact has been validated by a third party labor arbitrator.”

Ascension quoted language in the ruling stating that the Joliet hospital “has gone to great lengths to attract and retain qualified nurses, and to sufficiently staff each unit.”

The Illinois Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses at the hospital, criticized the ruling.

Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet hospital seen in August. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“We’re dumbfounded that the guy could come to that conclusion,” said John Fitzgerald, chief negotiator for the INA.

Measures taken by the hospital to recruit nurses and staff units, according to the arbitrator, have included signing bonuses to recruit nurses, financial incentives to encourage nurses to work extra shifts, hiring agency nurses, and the use of float nurses to fill open shifts.

“Nothing in the record suggests that the hospital has failed to use any reasonable and available method to fill out its unit staffing,” the arbitrator said in the ruling.

“We appreciate the arbitrator’s acknowledgement of our ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of our associates and patients through our safe staffing protocols,” Davenport said in the release.

Davenport also said Ascension “will continue to work through all legal barriers INA presents that try to keep us from recognizing our nurses with competitive wages, and successfully recruiting and hiring staff to support our care teams.”

Union nurses at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital walked out in August in the first of two two-day strikes conducted during the course of contract negotiations that started in May. (Felix Sarver)

Ascension has said pay increases in its final contract proposal are necessary to recruit and keep nurses at the hospital. They include a nearly 19% increase in the first year for entry-level nurses and a nearly 17% increase for middle-tier nurses. Nurses with 30-plus years experience get a 2% hike.

The Ascension statement on the arbitrator’s decision said it showed the hospital “is doing everything it can to improve staffing.”

The INA contends Ascension’s final offer leaves the Joliet hospital behind what other hospitals pay nurses and does not address concerns about working conditions.

In its own statement, the INA said the “arbitrator’s decision runs contrary to the language in the contract and the plain language of Illinois law. The refusal by those in authority to hold corporations like Ascension responsible is endangering patients, and undermining nurses’ ability to do their jobs. Many are abandoning the profession as a result.”