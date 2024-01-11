Winter storm warning now covers all of northern Illinois for Friday into Saturday

A student leave one of the campus buildings at University of St. Francis as afternoon rain turns to evening snow on Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Northern Illinois is bracing for another round of winter weather, and the National Weather Service has covered the entire region with a winter storm warning.

The NWS in Chicago has issued a winter storm warning that begins 3 a.m. Friday and running through noon Saturday. The watch applies to McHenry, Lake, Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Will and Grundy counties.

Whiteside and Bureau counties also are under a winter storm warning that starts at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The northern part of the warning that includes McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties is forecast to receive snow accumulation of more than 8 inches and wind gusts up to 45 mph that will make travel difficult to impossible with limited visibility. Snow rates may exceed 1 inch per hour at times.

The southern part of the warning that includes La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook, and Will counties is expected to receive snow accumulation of more than 6 inches with similar wind gusts and similar travel difficulties. The snow in these areas will mix with and potentially change to entirely rain mid-moring to mid-afternoon Friday before changing back to snow, and snow could fall faster than 1 inch per hour at times.

Whiteside and Bureau counties can expect between 5 to 10 inches of snow, with ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. The NWS said snow will spread across this area from south to north, and some areas south of Interstate 80 could see freezing rain and rain mixed with snow at times. Colder air will move into the area later in the day Friday along with strong winds, potentially creating near blizzard conditions.

The NWS is forecasting a flash freeze after the storm, starting Sunday morning that could see temperatures drop into the single digits or colder, with lows expected to be below zero. Wind chills could cause be as low as minus30 degrees in the morning, and ice jams may develop on rivers.

To stay up to date on the latest weather, visit weather.gov.

With winter weather in full swing, here are some winter storm safety tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

• Stay off roads if at all possible.

• If trapped in your car, stay inside.

• Limit your time outside.

• If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.

• Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

• Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

• Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.

Also, heavy snow combined with strong winds can cause tree branches to fall, leading to power outages, according to the NWS.

Here are some tips from Accuweather on how to stay safe during a power outage:

• If the power goes out in a winter weather event, temperatures can drop significantly. Make sure to keep all doors to the outside shut. Use towels to block drafts coming in from window and door cracks.

• It’s also possible to insulate windows with black blankets. The black draws heat from the sun. If the sun’s rays are coming through the window, put the blankets on the floor where the sun is directly shining instead.

• Running a bathtub of hot water also draws heat into the house.

• Turning faucets to a trickle helps prevent pipes from freezing. If needed, wrap pipes in insulation or newspaper. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.

• Don’t rely on gas stoves, charcoal grills or other open-flame heat sources. Deadly carbon monoxide gas, which is odorless and invisible, may build up in your home.

• Carbon monoxide poisoning, fire and electric shock are hazards during an outage. Place generators away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

• If you live in an area prone to blizzards, install carbon monoxide alarms. It’s best to put one on every floor in central locations. If the alarm sounds, move quickly to fresh air either outdoors or by an open window. Call for help and remain there until emergency personnel arrive.

• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. These appliances are well insulated, so food will keep for hours if opening the door is kept to a minimum. In the winter, a ready supply of snow or ice from outside can be placed in a plastic bag and put into the fridge or freezer to keep food cold.

For the latest Illinois road conditions, go to Getting Around Illinois.