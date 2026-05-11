Fulton Tour of Homes to spotlight 5 homes May 15-16

Perched high above the Mississippi River in Fulton, The Point will be featured in Fulton's Tour of Homes on May 15 and 16. (Photo provided by Karen Marshall)

The Fulton Historical Society is sponsoring a Tour of Homes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

Five homes will be open to celebrate the historic to the contemporary. In addition, the Martin House Museum at 707 10th Ave. will be open, and refreshments will be served during the tour and an hour past at the Drives Historical Building at 1009 First St.

703 Ninth Ave.

Filled with old-world charm, craftsmanship, and local history, this 10-room Italianate-style brick home, built between 1875 and 1880 by Fulton businessman and former mayor J.C. Snyder, offers tour guests a memorable glimpse into late-19th-century living.

Visitors will enjoy classic Italianate details, a beautifully restored front porch, period wallpaper and lighting, a thoughtfully remodeled kitchen, and rooms filled with antiques and family heirlooms, including a Victorian dining set, Victrola, ornate chandelier, and treasured family pieces.

The home also holds unique surprises, from a 1911 Fulton Fourth of July festival flyer discovered during porch restoration to the remains of a former servants’ staircase and a three-story carriage house crowned with an authentic cupola. Lovingly preserved by Doug and Laurie Bass since 2003, the home blends history, personality, and even a hint of playful mystery, making it a must-see stop on this year’s Tour of Homes.

The home of Barb Mask, 715 10th Ave., will be featured in the Fulton Tour of Homes. (Photo provided by Karen Marshall)

715 10th Ave.

Known to many as the “Four Pillars Home,” this majestic 14-room Greek Revival residence has been a beloved 10th Avenue landmark since 1868 and the treasured home of the Mask family since 1968.

Tour guests will enjoy its grand Ionic pillars, three distinctive porches, limestone wall, spacious rooms, and unique interior features, including rare pocket window shutters, six pocket doors, sycamore woodwork, and a special Dutch Room filled with costumes, lace hats, wooden shoes, artwork, and Sinterklaas collectibles.

The home also tells a heartfelt family story, beginning with Bill Mask’s long-ago wish to someday live there and continuing through decades of family gatherings, community photos, careful improvements, and loving stewardship. Rich in architecture, personality, and local affection, this beautifully cared-for home offers visitors a memorable look inside one of Fulton’s most admired historic residences.

The Point

Perched high above the Mississippi River, The Point is a dramatic late mid-century modern retreat offering tour guests one of the most breathtaking views in the region. Built in 1975–76 by Kristensen Brothers and designed by architect Guy A. Bartoli, the 3-acre property features a primary residence, guest house, and garage, with distinctive octagonal forms, natural-cut stone, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame sweeping views across two states.

Visitors will enjoy the home’s bold geometric design, French brass and stainless-steel fireplace, locally crafted metal staircases and railings, and beautifully landscaped grounds with stone patios, mature trees, a walking path, waterfall, and new limestone retaining walls.

Now cared for by Tyler Hutton and Andrew Schneider, whose appreciation for hospitality, design, and river life is reflected throughout the home, The Point blends architectural distinction, natural beauty, and artistic personality, making it an unforgettable stop on this year’s Tour of Homes.

1009 Melody Hills

Perched along the bluff in north Fulton, this late-1990s condo offers tour guests a rare opportunity to experience sweeping river views, abundant wildlife, and a home rich with personal and local history.

Nearly floor-to-ceiling windows on both levels showcase the changing beauty of the Mississippi backwaters, where bald eagles, pelicans, blue herons, geese, deer, turkey, foxes, and owls are frequent visitors.

Originally owned by Fulton native James “Jim” Field, a Navy veteran, community-minded church organist, and lifelong caretaker who lived to age 101, the home features a distinctive layout with master suites on both levels, custom cherry cabinetry, detailed molding, green marble and gold-accented fireplaces, and thoughtful modern updates that preserve its original character.

From the lower-level “rectory” filled with traces of Jim’s life to the towering pine tree he lovingly transplanted and nurtured, this bluff-side home blends natural beauty, craftsmanship, and heartfelt stories, making it a memorable stop on this year’s Tour of Homes.

817 11th Ave.

Built about 1874 by Clark A. Winslow, this stately “Steamboat Gothic” home offers tour guests a chance to step inside one of Fulton’s most distinctive 19th-century landmarks.

Now owned by Al Leemhuis, the 152-year-old home features a dramatic mansard roof, generous lawn, spacious room-sized vestibule, circular staircase, sun porch, front and back stairways, and a remarkable first-floor living room that spans the full width of the house, complete with an expansive oriel bay window and molded ceiling medallions.

Visitors will also enjoy the home’s rich history, from its lumber-era elegance and mid-1960s restoration to the Leemhuis family’s beloved Halloween vestibule tradition, which has delighted the community for generations.

With its architectural character, family stories, and connection to Fulton’s historic past, this beautifully preserved home is a fitting and memorable stop on this year’s Tour of Homes.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Karen Marshall at 563-212-6084, Barb Mask at 563-321-0318 or Soni Hook at 309-716-0593.