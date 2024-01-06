Pets of the Week: Jan. 1-6, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theheraldnews.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style and grammar and run as space is available.

Josie is a 6-month-old terrier mix that was rescued from a local animal control. She is well-behaved for a young pup and eager to please. She loves going on walks in a warm sweater. She likes meeting new people and does well with other dogs. Josie is a sweet, friendly and affectionate dog that would be a great addition to a home. To meet Josie, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Two-year-old Miss Penny was relinquished when her owners moved to a place that did not allow pets. She is quiet, gentle and sweet. She warms up when petted and given attention. She needs to be in a home where she feels safe and cherished. To meet Miss Penny, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Todd is a Beagle mix with a hound’s howl. He is playful with shelter staff and volunteers. Todd needs a home with a fence without other dogs. His owner should have experience with hounds. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.

Wally is an alumnus of the humane society. Wally returned when his owner could not provide medical care for him. He received care and he is ready to find a new forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.