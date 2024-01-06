Joliet music shop owner opens record store/craft beer pub in Lisle

Crooked Arm Vinyl & Tap in Lisle features a collection of 13,000 vinyl records and eight tap handles featuring a rotating selection of fresh local beer. (Provided by Crooked Arm Vinyl & Tap)

Crooked Arm Vinyl & Tap, a record store, craft beer tap room and bottle shop, is now open at 6450 College Road, in Lisle’s College Square Shopping Center.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Owner Joe Lottino is opening Crooked Arm as an extension of J & B Music, a music lesson academy and instrument shop in Joliet, where his staff has educated and outfitted thousands of local budding musicians.

“We know craft beer and vinyl each have their respective passionate communities, so bringing them together under one roof just made a lot of sense to me, and we think it will make a lot of sense to our guests too,” said Lottino.

With a collection of 13,000 vinyl records and eight tap handles featuring a rotating selection of fresh local beer, Crooked Arm brings together two beloved leisurely pursuits.

Crooked Arm Vinyl & Tap, a record store, craft beer tap room and bottle shop, is now open at 6450 College Road, in Lisle’s College Square Shopping Center. (Provided by Crooked Arm Vinyl & Tap)

Lottino, 42, of Woodridge, is opening Crooked Arm as an extension of J & B Music, the music lesson academy and instrument shop in Joliet, where his staff has educated and outfitted thousands of local budding musicians, according to the release announcing the opening.

The Lottino family also has owned and operated the BDA Dance in Joliet for decades.

Crooked Arm will be serving up fresh beers from west suburban and Chicago breweries, plus a small bottle shop featuring choice wine, spirits, small-batch sodas, seltzers and locally made N/A beers, with plenty of seating, according to the release.

Vinyl enthusiasts will find thousands of used albums and new releases.

“We’re welcoming to all: audiophiles, vinyl first-timers, Swifties and everyone in between,” Lottino said in the release.

All ages are welcome to buy records, and soft drinks will be available for guests under 21 years old. Food from outside restaurants is welcome, according to the release.

“The beer buzz in Lisle has been building for years, and we’ve already met so many great people in the community. We’re excited to bring something a little different to the area,” Lottino said.

Crooked Arm Vinyl and Tap, 6450 College Road, is open 12-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 12-10 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Follow @crookedarmlisle on socials and visit crookedarmlisle.com for more info.