Texas buses bringing migrants to Will County Metra stations, but mostly to one town

A Metra train waits to depart at the Joliet Gateway Center train station on Wednesday, Jan. 3rd, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

A streak of Texas bus drop-offs brought an estimated 400 migrants to Will County in December, but nearly all of the stops were in University Park and most if not all of the passengers are believed to have moved on to Chicago.

“They can’t speak English, but they can say Chicago,” Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson said of the migrants who were left off by a bus at the Metra station there on Dec. 21.

“Chicago” was the one word that bridged the communication gap between Benson and the migrants, and the city of Lockport arranged for township buses to take them on to Chicago. That event on Dec. 21 was the only migrant drop-off in Lockport, Benson said.

The next day, Lockport issued an executive order setting conditions and penalties for unscheduled bus stops. On Wednesday night, the Lockport City Council was to vote on an ordinance to establish the executive order.

Other Will County cities have been taking the same measures after the run of 14 drop-offs that occurred between Dec. 14 and 23 but those appear to have stopped — at least for now.

“We haven’t had any recently,” said Will County Emergency Management Agency Director Allison Anderson.

A Pace bus arrives at the Joliet Gateway Center on a scheduled route on Wednesday, Jan. 3. 2023. The Joliet City Council this week enacted an ordinance similar to those approved in other Will County communities creating rules and penalties for buses making unscheduled stops as they drop of migrants brought north from Texas. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Will County EMA announced on Dec. 22 that it was working with municipalities in the county and had developed a plan to deal with migrant buses. The agency is keeping track of confirmed bus drop-offs, which authorities say started locally last month, although many in the public believe they have been occurring for some time.

Anderson said that with one exception the migrants dropped off in Will County were taken by bus to Metra stations so they could continue to Chicago.

“The majority are finding their way to Chicago,” Anderson said.

So far, the drop-offs have been mostly in University Park, which also has a Metra station and is right off of Interstate 57, with the exception of the two in Lockport and Manhattan and one other situation.

Thirteen migrants were found on the side of Route 50 in Peotone, which they had somehow reached after having been dropped off at a gas station in Kankakee, Anderson said. They were taken to the Metra station in University Park.

Communities enact fines, other regulations

The arrival of migrant buses in Will County has spurred municipalities to set new rules for what are called “unscheduled bus stops,” requiring advance notice of buses and passengers that are coming and setting stiff penalties for those that don’t register.

Joliet and Wilmington on Tuesday approved ordinances regulating unscheduled bus stops. On Wednesday, the village board of Manhattan also was expected to vote on an ordinance, which like that of Joliet, poses fines of $750 per passenger and provides for buses in violation to be impounded.

The Manhattan ordinance, like that in Lockport, follows an executive order issued the day after a bus from Texas tried to unload migrant passengers at the village Metra station on Dec. 21.

“Despite rumors to the contrary, as far as we know there has only been one attempted drop-off,” said Manhattan Village Administrator Nick Palmer.

Nick Palmer is the village administrator in Manhattan. (Alex Ortiz)

There have been rumors of other drop-offs. But the one on Dec. 21 is the only drop-off Manhattan authorities confirm.

Manhattan police came to the station as a bus was attempting to drop off passengers, Palmer said. It was a cold night, and no more Metra trains were running from Manhattan that night. Police redirected the bus to Joliet, where trains run later in the night, and the migrants were able to take Metra to the city.

The goal is to get migrants to what is known as Chicago’s bus landing zone, where migrants are connected with social services and sponsors that provide assistance.

The period in which 14 buses dropped off migrants in Will County was a busy one for much of the Chicago region, according to Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.

A sign directs pedestrians to the Joliet Gateway Center train and bus stations on Wednesday, Jan. 3rd, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

More than 60 buses brought nearly 2,500 migrants to the Chicago-area from Texas between Dec. 20 and 27, according to a news release from the governor on Wednesday. Other stops outside of Chicago included Aurora and Elgin, according to the release.

The ordinances passed in recent days mandate advance notice if the buses are coming to town. Bus companies planning to drop off migrants in Joliet are required to first apply to the police chief and provide passenger lists along with background checks.

Whether bus companies will go to the trouble of registering before they come is hard to predict.

One Joliet resident at the City Council meeting this week claimed migrant buses are making regular nighttime drop-offs on Jefferson Street.

But Joliet authorities have no evidence of drop-offs there or anywhere else in the city, said Police Chief William Evans. The only migrants bused into Joliet came after being redirected from other Will County towns so they could use the late-running Metra trains to get to Chicago, Evans said.

“We’re all working together,” Evans said.

