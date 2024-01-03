Lawsuit claims Providence Catholic High School failed to stop repeated bullying of student

According to a lawsuit filed Dec. 28 in Will County, a former Catholic school student in New Lenox was not protected by school officials from bullying and harassment, which drove him to attempt suicide and switch to a public school.

The lawsuit was filed against Providence Catholic High School, the Augustinian Order, the Diocese of Joliet, Father John Merkelis, the president of Providence, and several coaches and staff members.

The father and son were identified as John Doe and John Doe 2, respectively, in the lawsuit. The son was a former member of the school’s hockey team, and the lawsuit claims that other students – including team members – had subjected him to bullying and harassment.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants violated the contract established by the school’s student handbook, committed negligence in failing to protect John Doe 2, and violated the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act by falsely claiming they would prohibit bullying and harassment toward him.

In a statement, Merkelis said the school was “saddened to learn that a lawsuit was recently filed against Providence by a former student and his father regarding allegations of misconduct related to our hockey program.”

“While we cannot comment on pending litigation, I wish to assure all in the community that if an investigation reveals that any student is subject to harassment, Providence will take swift action to ensure it stops and immediately discipline all wrongdoers,” she said. “Our prayers are with all who are involved in this matter.”

The front sign of Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox. (Paul J)

The Augustinian Order and Diocese of Joliet did not immediately respond to a message and call seeking comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleged that the bullying of John Doe 2 began in August 2022 and was reported to a counselor, a dean and an assistant varsity coach, but the abuse continued until December 2022.

The child’s parents made complaints over email, phone and in person more than 50 times, but school officials claimed that the other students who were allegedly tormenting their child were “chirping,” according to the lawsuit.

None of those students were suspended or expelled, according to the lawsuit. Later in December 2022, John Doe 2 was hospitalized after a suicide attempt, according to the lawsuit.

Afterward, John Doe 2 left Providence Catholic High School and enrolled in a public high school to avoid further bullying and harassment, according the lawsuit.