Downtown Joliet sees another brewery close

Elder Brewing Co., 218 E. Cass St, seen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A second brewery has closed in downtown Joliet following the closure of MyGrain Brewing Company last August.

Elder Brewing Company, 218 E. Cass St., announced they are closing after six years of business in the downtown area of Joliet.

In a statement on Facebook, Melissa and Andrew Polykandriotis, the owners of the brewpub, said they don’t have the resources “to continue down the current path” and have made a decision to focus on their family and careers outside the brewing industry.

In an interview with The Herald-News, Melissa Polykandriotis said the closure was “more of a personal decision.”

“There’s a lot of potential for someone who wants to take the time to do something with [the location], from what we built,” she said.

Elder Brewing Co., 218 E. Cass St, seen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Melissa Polykandriotis said their location featured many amazing bands and artists.

“There was a lot more than just making beer and we’re really proud of that,” she said.

The brewing industry has been struggling in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the website for the Brewers Association, slowing growth and heightened competition “dealt craft brewers a blow in 2023.”

The association pinned the blame on “slowing demand growth, competition from across beverage alcohol, and a retail environment marked by declining draught sales and reduced shelf space for craft.”

Elder Brewing and MyGrain both opened in 2017. Then last August, MyGrain announced it was closing its location at Union Station in the downtown area.