Hospitals in Will, Grundy counties welcome 1st babies of 2024

Three families in Will and Grundy counties celebrated New Year’s Day 2024 by welcoming their newest family members.

Beckett Cole Vanderzanden was born 3:23 a.m. Jan. 1, at Morris Hospital, according to a news release from Morris Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 19 inches in length, according to the release.

His parents are Jessica and Joshua Vanderzanden of Minooka, and he has a big brother, Daulton, age 7.

Becket was delivered by Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Leticia Setrini-Best.

As Grundy County’s first baby of 2024, Beckett received gifts organized through the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce.

Beckett’s gifts included baby announcements from Allegra Printing; gift certificates from Country Farmhouse, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, State Representative Jed Davis, and Sherwood Oaks Cafe; gift baskets from the Coal City Public Library District, United Way of Grundy County, Sweet Tooth, and Step by Step Child Care Center; a onesie from the Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties; a three-month membership and bibs from the Morris Community YMCA; and a handmade baby afghan and hat, baby toy and spoon from the Morris Hospital Auxiliary.

Mateo Gael Gutierrez Graterol, was born at 4:07 p.m. Jan. 1, 2024, at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook, according to a news release from the hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 inches long.

His parents are Paola Gutierrez and Miguel Graterol of Chicago/Logan Square and he has an older brother, Ezra.

Finally, a baby girl was born at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 1, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to Silver Cross Hospital.