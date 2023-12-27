Chance to ring in the New Year during the day at Will County events

There are daytime programs throughout the area for families, children, teens and adults to celebrate the new year and welcome in 2024.

Noon Year’s Eve Party: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, New Lenox Village Commons. Music, crafts, activities and massive balloon drop will be provided at this free, all-age event. Skate rentals and concessions will be available. For more information, visit newlenoxparks.org/events/noon-years-eve-party.

Build the tallest snowman: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Friday, Lockport, White Oak Library, 121 E. 8th St. Do you have what it takes to build the tallest snowman out of marshmallows? Join us at the Lockport Branch to see if you do. Tallest snowman will receive a fun prize. This program is intended for those in 7th through 12th grades.

Registration is required due to limited space. If you are not able to attend, cancel 48 hours in advance so we can offer your spot to someone else. “No-shows: may be wait-listed for future programs. For more information, call 815-552-4260, or email stotten@whiteoaklib.org.

Ringing in the New Year Las Vegas Style: noon to 2:45 p.m., Friday, Cog Hill, 12294 Archer Ave., Lemont. Lockport Township Park District is inviting you to enjoy a Las Vegas-style show with Jerry Armstrong, who brings the sounds of Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Neil Diamond and more. $30 for park district residents and $35 for non-residents. For more information, go to https://www.lockportpark.org/mc-events/ringing-in-the-new-year-party/?mc_id=1410.

Noon Year’s Eve: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Prairie Activity & Recreation Center in Plainfield. Plainfield Park District invites children to ring in the New Year with music, games, crafts, inflatables, snacks, and a giant balloon drop. Event is for ages 3-12. Cost is $15/$18 for residents/non-residents. Registration is required. Go to https://www.plfdparks.org/event/noon-years-eve/.