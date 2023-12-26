Kick off 2024 by getting outdoors at Will County forest preserves

Head to Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook starting Jan. 3 for a Fill the Frame photo program. Pick your frame, take your shot and submit it for a photo exhibit in February. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Suzy Lyttle)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of Jan. 2. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fill the Frame - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, from Jan. 3-28 at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, Bolingbrook: Bring your phone or camera and visit the front desk to pick up a frame with a size and shape that speaks to you. Take it outside and photograph whatever inspires you through the frame. Select your favorite and submit it to be included in the Fill the Frame Photography exhibit in February. Free, all ages.

Intro to the Forest Preserve (Zoom Webinar) - Session one for families, 3 to 4 p.m., session two for adults, 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, online: Join the Forest Preserve District’s recreation coordinator for a presentation on the preserves, visitor centers, programs and events, and recreation opportunities. Ask questions and learn about what your county preserves have to offer. Register online for the Zoom ID and password.

Eagle Talk and Walk - 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon: Enjoy a hot beverage and a fun chat about bald eagles, then take a short hike with a naturalist to see a few of these spectacular birds. Free, all ages. Register by Jan. 3.

Hibernation PJ Party - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, Plum Creek Nature Center. Roll out of bed and come to the naturec enter to celebrate animals that hunker down and hibernate through the cold winter months. Wear your PJs for this cozy winter break party with stories, games, music, art and more. Free, ages 4-12. Register by Jan. 4.

Morning Bird Hike - 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, Plum Creek Nature Center. Kick off the New Year with a hike to get your 2024 birds list started. Join other birders to learn, explore and search for winter residents in the preserve. Free, ages 16 or older. Register by Jan. 5.

Meet a Beekeeper - 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, Plum Creek Nature Center. Meet local beekeeper Mike Rusnak, who has more than 18 years of beekeeping experience, to learn all about bees and discuss the art of beekeeping. Ask questions, chat and troubleshoot. Free, all ages.