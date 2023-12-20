Joliet City Council approves new requirement for vape product sales

Tobacco Empire, 1105 Essington Road, Joliet. The store was one of four that had been briefly shut down by Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy in November 2023 following an investigation into alleged tobacco code violations. (Felix Sarver)

The Joliet City Council approved a new change to tobacco licenses that requires an endorsement in order to sell alternative nicotine products, vape products and electronic smoking devices.

The endorsement requirement was among several changes to the city’s tobacco code that was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Joliet City Council.

At Monday’s pre-council meeting, Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty said there’s been growing concern over the public health risks associated with the use of alternative nicotine products and vaping, especially by people under 18.

“The proposed amendments create a new classification of tobacco licenses, which would require an endorsement to sell vape products, raises fees associated with the tobacco license and places restrictions on the location of and transfer of tobacco licenses,” Beatty said.

An endorsement is defined under the amended tobacco code as a “provision” added to the tobacco license that alters its scope or application. Endorsements to a tobacco license include the “ability to sell alternative nicotine products, alternative tobacco products or vapor products.”

The proposed change to the tobacco code requires a vape shop endorsement issued by the city in order to sell alternative nicotine products, vaping products and electronic smoking devices.

The amended tobacco code also requires that no new vape shop endorsements will be issued as of Jan. 1 to any establishment that is less than 2,640 feet from another licensed vape shop establishment.

The amended code sets a fee of $1,000 for the annual renewal of a tobacco license and any endorsement to those licenses.

Beatty said that Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy, in his capacity as the city’s tobacco control commissioner, has “prioritized enforcement of violations of the tobacco code” regarding the sale of alternative nicotine products to people under 21.

In September, D’Arcy had announced that he shut down five vape shops for seven days after a police investigation of allegations regarding the “underage selling of vaping materials” in the city.

In November, D’Arcy announced he shut down four more vape shops after the investigation of allegations that vaping materials were being sold to people under 21.