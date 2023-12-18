Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Plainfield East wrestler Niko Duggan

Plainfield East’s Niko Duggan drops Lincoln-Way Central’s Caden Harvey in the Joliet Central McLaughlin Classic on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Niko Duggan, a senior on the Plainfield East wrestling team, has been voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Duggan received 93 votes to narrowly beat out the runner-up, Providence Catholic basketball standout Seth Cheney (90). Joliet West bowler Tyler MacDonald and Lincoln-Way East basketball star Hayven Smith were also on the ballot.

Duggan won the 157-pound title at the Mickey Marchese Memorial Tournament at Hoffman Estates, pinning two opponents and winning two matches by decisions.

Here is Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar’s conversation with this week’s winner.

Millar: Going back to the tournament at Hoffman Estates, what do you feel like you were able to do well to win that championship?

Duggan: I’ve worked a lot on my conditioning. I’ve tried to balance schoolwork with practice and running on the treadmill a lot. Having that conditioning, especially in the third period, I could definitely see my opponent getting really tired and I feel like that’s when I finished off the win.

Millar: Getting a tournament win early in the season, is this a good confidence builder for you?

Duggan: Definitely. I had some good wins in the tournament. My semifinal and finals opponents, especially, were good kids to beat.

Millar: Last year, you got to the sectional and got a couple wins, falling just a bit short of state. Do you feel like you can take that next step this season?

Duggan: Definitely. One of my goals is to place at state this season. I feel like I’m definitely on track. In the next coming weeks, I just have to work on my wrestling more and hopefully the reward will be being on that podium at the end of the season.

Millar: How do you feel like you are a better wrestler now than you were last year?

Duggan: I do feel like I’m a lot faster than I was last year. When people shot on me last year, I wasn’t quick enough to defend myself but now I am. I think I’m quicker on my feet and that helps me with my attacks, too.

Millar: What do you think about your team this season?

Duggan: My freshman year, we only had like seven people wrestling, so we’ve come a long way. We have a young team this year. We only have four or five seniors to lead the team, but the seniors are pretty good at being leaders and I think it’s good to have us leading the freshmen and sophomores.

Millar: How long have you been wrestling?

Duggan: Since I was 5 years old. My dad (Patrick) coached at St. Patrick in Chicago and him and uncles were wrestlers, so I grew up around the sport.

Millar: What are your hobbies?

Duggan: I like to eat. My favorite thing is probably Italian club sandwiches with salami, provolone and turkey.