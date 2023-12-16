Joliet’s Hawk Volkswagen partners with Pink Heals to help families facing serious illness

Hawk Volkswagen on Jefferson Street in Joliet is set up as drop off location for new and unwrapped toys or gift cards benefiting Pink Heals families through Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Provided by Hawk Volkswagen of Joliet)

For more than a decade, a grassroots organization has been out and about in the Joliet area spreading a little “rosy”-colored cheer to local families in need.

With a fleet of three pink firetrucks and one pink police car, Pink Heals Joliet is dedicated to supporting local families dealing with a serious illness by providing comfort and financial support.

And thanks to the longtime support of a local car dealership, Pink Heals will make Christmas happen for more than 25 local families in need.

Up until Wednesday, Hawk Volkswagen, 2861 W. Jefferson St., in Joliet is set up as drop-off location for new and unwrapped toys or gift cards benefiting Pink Heals families.

These gifts will go to the children of a parent who has been affected by a serious illness or a child who is battling an illness themselves, Pink Heals Joliet President Angie Caldwell said.

Damian Gabrus (center), general manager of Hawk Volkswagen in Joliet, poses for a photo with Pink Heals Joliet President Angie Caldwell (right) and a person assisted by the Pink Heals organization. The nonprofit helps local families who have members battling serious illness. The organization's mission is close to Gabrus's heart because he lost his grandmother to cancer. (Provided by Hawks Volkswagen of Joliet)

For the past seven years, Hawk Volkswagen and its employees have been providing support to Pink Heals by donating both money and time in organizing both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for families struggling with a serious health issue.

However, the support does not stop there.

Hawk VW also is one of the biggest sponsors of Pink Heals’ three fundraising events – a golf outing, a Mother’s Day walk and a wine-tasting event.

When Damian Gabrus, general manager of Hawk Volkswagen, was approached by Pink Heals and heard about its dedicated volunteers who “all have full-time jobs and other commitments in their lives,” it was symbolic to him “of this country and how communities support one another.”

Raised by his mother and grandmother, Gabrus said, “They were the entire world to me.”

He said it was “traumatic” when his grandmother died from cancer.

This, Gabrus said, was “a huge sign” to partner with Pink Heals.

The connection between Pink Heals and Hawk Volkswagen now is so strong, Caldwell said, that the two organizations are like a family.

“We would not be what we are without the support of Hawk VW,” she said.

As a nonprofit of about 55 volunteers, Pink Heals Joliet, the largest Pink Heals chapter in the nation, is focused on supporting people who are struggling with a serious illness and their families.

Many of its volunteers or their family members previously were recipients of one of Pink Heals’ surprise visits, Caldwell said.

By completing an online form, an individual can request a home visit for “anyone battling any type of illness,” Caldwell said.

“People think when they see pink firetrucks and a pink car we must be just for breast cancer,” Caldwell said. “[But] we are so much more than that.”

Hawk Volkswagen in Joliet has assisted the local chapter of the Pink Heals organization for seven years. The nonprofit helps local families who have family members battling serious illness. This year, Hawk supported hundreds of families in Will County by organizing home visits, donating money and Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. Each Pink Heals vehicle is named after someone who had a huge impact on Pink Heals Joliet. (Provided by Hawk Volkswagen of Joliet)

Each vehicle is named after someone who had a big influence on Pink Heals Joliet.

“Addison was a 7-year-old girl who passed away from liver cancer and would have turned 18 this week,” Caldwell said.

Other vehicles are named for Caldwell’s aunt Tina; Kris, a married mother of two boys; and Michelle, a wife and mother, all who died from cancer.

Once a visit is planned, Caldwell said, “We will team up with the local police and fire departments in the town we are visiting, and we drive down the street with lights and sirens. The person battling an illness has no idea we are coming.”

When you hear lights and sirens, people think the worst, she said.

But instead, people find “three pink firetrucks and a pink police car along with the local police and fire departments and the individual’s family, friends and neighbors,” Caldwell said.

“We tell the person battling an illness that we love them, support them, and they are not alone,” she said. “For 15 or 20 minutes, if we can make that person forget about what they are battling and feel loved and supported, then we have done our job.”

Gabrus said the visits have a positive effect.

“When you are struggling with your thoughts because you are awaiting test results and hundreds of people drive up to your house to support you, it can be a ray of light,” Gabrus said.

Pink Heals also provides financial support for individuals battling illness that includes help with mortgage payments.

Caldwell said the people battling an illness sign one of the vehicles because the vehicles are “living memorials.”

Founded in 2007, Pink Heals has 61 chapters throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and it has more than 200 pink vehicles.

Many weeks, Pink Heals Joliet is out in the community attending multiple events and visiting numerous individuals in need.

In 2022, Pink Heals helped 111 families and, so far in 2023, Caldwell said the nonprofit has helped 125 families.

“But we are not done for the year yet,” she said.