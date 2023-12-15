Lincoln-Way West girls earn conference win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Girls Basketball
Lincoln-Way West 52, Stagg 34: At Palos Hills, Caroline Smith and Peyton Madi had 13 points each to lead the Warriors to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win over the Chargers. Molly Finn added 12 points for West (5-7, 2-1).
Lincoln-Way Central 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34: At New Lenox, Grace Gehrke hit four 3-pointers, totaling 16 points to lead the Knights. Lina Panos added 13 points and Brooke Baechtold tossed in 12 for Central (10-1, 3-0 in the SWSC).
Sandburg 44, Lockport 35: At Orland Park, Lucy Hynes led the way for the Porters with 13 points in the SWSC contest. Veronica Bafia scored nine and Laura Arstikaitis added five for Lockport (6-7, 0-3).
West Aurora 59, Plainfield East 49: At Plainfield, the Bengals fell to 4-8, 2-3 in the SPC with the loss to the Blackhawks.
Plainfield South 54, Oswego East 43: At Plainfield, the Cougars picked up their eighth win of the season and fourth in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the win. South improved to 8-4 overall, 4-2 in the SPC.
Lemont 52, Tinley Park 42: At Tinley Park, Lexi Reyna led Lemont with a game-high 21 points. Naila Cutinello and Abbey Lakickas added seven points each for Lemont (5-4, 2-1 in the south Suburban Conference).
Seneca 50, Newark 38: At Seneca, the Irish improved to 6-4 overall with the nonconference win.
Reed-Custer 47, Somonauk 34: At Braidwood, a stellar defensive effort in the second half combined with two dominant games from Kaylee Tribble and Mya Beard lifted the Comets to the win. Tribble had 16 points and 10 boards, while Beard led RC (8-5, 3-2) with 17 points.
Boys Wrestling
Lincoln-Way West 74, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: At New Lenox, the Warriors improved to 9-1 overall this season with the romp over the Boilermakers.
Plainfield East 30, Plainfield South 29: At Plainfield, the Bengals edged the Cougars in an SPC match.
Lockport 55, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At Flossmoor, the Porters dropped just one match in the SWSC win over the Vikings. Cyrus Czyz, Drew Silzer, Anthony Diorio, Justin Wardlow and Liam and Isaac Zimmerman all won by fall to lead Lockport.
Coal City 84, Bishop McNamara 0: At Coal City, the hosts cruised in the second match of the day, winning over the Irish.
Washington 38, Coal City 31: At Coal City, in a matchup of two of the top teams in Class 2A and 1A, the No. 1 team in 2A took down the top-ranked team in 1A. Mason Garner, Brant Widlowski, Cade Poyner, Owen Peterson, Cooper Morris and Culan Lindemuth were winners for the Coalers.
Girls Wrestling
Plainfield South 57, Plainfield East 18: At Plainfield, the Cougars rolled over the Bengals in an SPC match.
Boys Bowling
Joliet Central 1,648, Bolingbrook 1,479: At Romeoville, junior Santiago Martinez rolled a two-game total of 346 to lead the Steelmen over the Raiders. Lleyton Luangsomkham added a total of 331 for Central.
Girls Bowling
Joliet West 2,929, Plainfield South 2,296: At Joliet, the Cougars rolled their highest single match total of the season in their match with the Tigers.