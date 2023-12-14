Woman found shot dead in Joliet home, suspect held

Joliet police went to a house in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive Wednesday after getting a 911 call “from a female resident reporting that a male was forcefully attempting to enter the home,” according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet police are holding a man they have identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday night at a home in a West Side neighborhood.

Police went to the house in the 1100 block of Westshire Drive after getting a 911 call “from a female resident reporting that a male was forcefully attempting to enter the home,” according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

They found a broken front window on the outside and saw a man inside the house, according to the release. The man complied with police orders to come out of the house.

Police then went into the house and found a 40-year-old woman in a bathroom who “appeared to have been shot multiple times,” according to the release. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old man found in the house “was identified as a suspect in this shooting, and it is believed he forcefully entered the residence through the front door,” according to the release.

Police, however, have not released his name “as charges are pending,” according to the release.

He currently is at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital under police guard. The suspect was taken to the hospital by the Joliet Fire Department “for treatment of an injury believed to be caused by breaking the window,” according to the release.

The victim’s name also is being withheld until it is released by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

“This is an isolated incident as this shooting is believed to be domestic in nature,” according to the release issued about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. “This case remains under active investigation by detectives at this hour. Further information will be released regarding this incident as information becomes available.”