Joliet police shoot suspect alleged to have broken into house with a gun

A Joliet police officer shot a suspect alleged to have broken into a home with a gun on Wednesday morning.

The suspect, identified only as a “Black male,” was shot once, treated at the scene, and hospitalized in stable condition, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

According to the release, police went to the residence in the 1100 block of North Center Street at 8:41 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls “indicating that a Black male suspect was outside of a residence holding a handgun, at times pointing it at the residence.”

According to the release from Joliet police, “While officers were enroute, it was learned that the suspect had forcibly entered the residence by breaking a window to the back door. An officer arrived on scene and encountered the suspect in the rear of the residence. The suspect ignored numerous commands from the officer to drop the handgun. The suspect then began walking toward the officer at which time the officer discharged their department issued firearm twice, striking the suspect one time.”

Additional officers arrived and provided medical aid to the suspect before he was taken to a local hospital by the Joliet Fire Department, police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting also was taken to a local hospital in accordance with police department policy, according to the release.

The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, which investigates local police-involved shootings, was notified and is investigating the Center Street incident, according to the release.