Will County gifting free microchipping for dogs and cats in December

The Will County Animal Control Department is offering free microchipping services to dogs and cats owned by county residents throughout the month of December as part of their “Home for the Holidays” Program.

“We’re hoping to incentivize pet owners to microchip their pets,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Having pets microchipped, with updated tags, helps ensure that they can find their way home if they get lost. This simple step can go a long way for Will County pet owners.”

This free service is available to Will County residents by appointment only until Dec. 30, according to a news release from the county. Appointments are available Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in 15-minute increments.

Appointments are required — no walk-in services are available. Residents must provide proof of current rabies vaccination for each pet receiving the microchipping service, according to the release.

Anna Payton is the administrator at the Will County Animal Control Department. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

“This program will give the gift of permanent identification to pets across Will County this holiday season,” said Will County Animal Control Administrator Anna Payton. “Lack of identification is the biggest challenge in reuniting lost pets with their owners. By increasing the number of dogs and cats with microchips in our community, we can help more animals be reunited with the families who love them. This is a small step we can take to make sure pets are home for the holidays.”

The “Home for the Holidays” Microchip Program takes place at Will County Animal Control, 22452 S. Cherry Hill Road, Joliet.

Requests for appointments can be made by calling (815) 462-5633 or by emailing acontrol@willcountyillinois.com.

A microchip is a small device, about the size of a grain of rice, that is inserted between the shoulder blades of a dog or cat, just under the skin, according to the release. When a stray animal is picked up by an animal control officer or comes into a shelter, the animal is scanned for a microchip.

All microchips have a scannable number that is connected to the owner’s contact information, allowing for their pets to be returned before entering the shelter system.

Veterinarian hospitals, and even some police departments, have microchip scanners available, according to the release.

Will County Animal Control said residents who come across a stray animal should bring them in for a microchip scan as soon as possible.