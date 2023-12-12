Semitrailer goes off road into Lockport utility pole

A semitrailer knocked down most of a utility pole in Lockport on Tuesday without knocking out power.

Lockport police said the truck strayed off of 159th Street west of Interstate 355 at about 3:18 a.m. with the driver likely falling asleep at the wheel.

The semitrailer hit a utility pole for ComEd wires and Comcast cables.

“It shattered the bottom three-fourths of the pole, but the top stayed up supported by the wires,” Deputy Chief Ron Huff said. “The power stayed on.”

Comcast cable was wrapped around a section of the truck, which did not interrupt service, Huff said.

“ComEd and Comcast had to figure out a way to keep everything going while they switched the lines over,” Huff said.

There was a brief interruption of service when power was shut off to complete the repairs.

The driver was not injured, but he was ticketed.

Khakimjon Mamaziyaev 28, of Rego Park, New York, was cited for failure to reduce speed and leaving the roadway.