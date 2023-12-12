Girls basketball: Addie Graffeo helps lead Peotone past Reed-Custer

BRAIDWOOD — Coming into the season, everyone knew about Paotone’s Madi Schroeder, a do-it-all, 5-foot-11 wing player.

With opposing defenses keying on Schroeder, the Blue Devils need an outside threat to keep teams honest.

Enter Addie Graffeo.

Graffeo connected on four 3-pointers Monday night and finished tied with Schroeder for the team scoring lead with 16 points to help lead the Blue Devils to a 52-35 Illinois Central Eight win over Reed-Custer. The two teams entered the night with identical 3-1 league records.

“With Madi getting so much attention, I am wide open a lot,” Graffeo said. “Then, when I hit a few, they have to stay out and guard me, so it gives Madi more room.

“Our whole team played well tonight. We like to start things with our defense, and we played well as a team on both offense and defense. It feels good to come over here and get a win at their place.”

Graffeo started the scoring with a 3-pointer, off an assist from Schroeder, and teammate Addie Chenoweth hit a short jumper and Schroeder converted an old-fashioned three-point play to spark the Blue Devils (8-3, 4-1) to an 8-0 lead.

Reed-Custer (7-5, 3-2) answered with a pair of free throws and then a basket by Madison Keenan before a free throw by Alyssa Wollezien to make it 8-5. Peotone finished the first quarter with an 11-7 lead.

The Comets kept things close in the early going of the second, as two straight putback baskets by Kaylee Tribble (team-high 10 points, 7 rebounds) brought them to within 14-13. Peotone then used its defense to force a few turnovers and fuel a 12-4 run the rest of the half to take a 26-17 lead into intermission.

“We knew a big key for us would be getting off to a good start,” Peotone coach Steve Strough said. “We were able to set the tone early with our defense.

“Addie Graffeo had a great night. When she can knock down some outside shots, teams have to spread out to honor that and it gives Madi more room to operate. And Madi is Madi. It seemed like she was kind of quiet, but then she has 16 points and seven rebounds. This was a good win for us on their floor. We knew they had been playing well, so it was going to be tough over here. It’s a nice win for us to take into Christmas break.”

Peotone ramped up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, limiting Reed-Custer to just four points while scoring 14 to take a 40-21 lead into the fourth quarter. Graffeo hit back-to-back 3-pointers oin the run, while Ashley Renwick (eight points ,11 rebounds) had a pair of baskets.

Reed-Custer was led by Tribble’s 10 points, while Wollenzien and Keenan each scored six.

“This was a tough night for us,” Reed-Custer coach Shelby Zwolinski said. “Their 1-2-2 zone really sucked the wind out of us. They hit some 3-pointers and played well together. I have enjoyed watching Madi Schroeder play the last few years. She grew up watching me and now I have gotten to watch her.

“Kaylee Tribble has been our No. 1 all year. I am thankful for what she does for us both offensively and defensively. We got some things going in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late.”