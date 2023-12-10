Big day for Joliet West boys, girls bowling teams: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 9

Boys bowling
Joliet West wins Oswego East Invite: At Oswego, Joliet West won the Oswego East Invitational, which used a Baker format bracket in the afternoon session. Tyler MacDonald (915) led the Tigers, finishing as the runner-up.
Girls bowling
Joliet West runner-up at Strikefest: At Town and Country Lanes in Joliet, Joliet West (5,963 pins) finished second in a 44-team at Plainfield North’s Strikefest, which was won by Harlem (6,184). Ella Steinke (fifth, 1,296) and Mia Antomez (19th, 1,214) led the Tigers. Plainfield East’s Amber Bozych (1,343) was the runner-up.
Minooka (5,735) placed fifth, led by Kaylee McNab (18th, 1,217). Lockport (5,580) finished 10th, led by Kadie Kontos (15th, 1,222).
Boys basketball
Bolingbrook 67, Neuqua Valley 55: At Bolingbrook, JT Pettigrew scored 26 points to lead the host Raiders (6-1) to the nonconference win.
Lemont 60, Lane Tech 57: At the Team Rose Shootout at Mount Carmel in Chicago, Ryan Runaas scored 18 points and Alanas Castillo had 14 points to lead Lemont (7-2).
Girls basketball
Morris 47, Princeton 41: At Morris, Lily Hansen scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Landrie Callahan had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morris (10-1) in the nonconference win.
Gardner-South Wilmington goes 2-0 in Holiday Hoops tourney: At Gilman, Gardner-South Wilmington (7-4) went 2-0 in round-robin play at the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament. Grace Olsen scored 18 points and Addi Fair had 14 in a 45-28 win over Milford. In a 58-35 victory over Clifton Central, Fair poured in 28 points and Olsen scored 17. Fair went over 1,500 career points.
Maine South 67, Lincoln-Way West 39: At New Lenox, Caroline Smith and Peyton Madl both had 10 points for the host Warriors (4-6) in the nonconference loss.
Annawan 76, Seneca 42: At Annawan, Graysen Provance scored 11 points and Alyssa Zellers chipped in nine points for Seneca (6-6) in the nonconference loss.
Boys wrestling
Third-place showing for Seneca: At Port Byron, Seneca (167 points) finished third in a 16-team field at the Jim Boyd Riverdale Tournament, behind Wilton (301.5) and Rock Island (176). Raiden Terry (106 pounds) and Jeremy Gagnon (285) were champions for the Irish. Seneca’s Asher Hamby (175) and Landen Venecia (190) placed third.
Fourth-place finish for Morris: At Buffalo Grove, Morris (140) placed fourth in a 17-team field at the Rex Lewis invitational, which was won by Buffalo Grove (166.5). Owen Sater (106), Brock Claypool (113) and Carter Skoff (132) were all champions for Morris. Romeoville (127.5) finished seventh, led by champion Brian Farley (120)
Joliet Catholic fifth at Prospect: At Mount Prospect, Joliet Catholic (139) placed fifth in a 16-team field at the Mudge-McMorrow Invitational, which was won by Libertyville (199). Aurelio Munoz (126) was a champion for the Hilltoppers. Nolan Vogel (150) was a runner-up, while Damien Flores (132) and Elias Gonzalez (144) each placed third.
Three champs for Plainfield East: At Hoffman Estates, Plainfield East (115) finished seventh in a 17-team field at the Mickey Marchese Memorial Tournament, which was won by Mundelein (178.5). Aiden Villar (120), Niko Duggan (157) and Jerry Nino (165) were champions for the Bengals, while Camden McCloskey (132) placed third.
Girls wrestling
Minooka third in Pontiac: At Pontiac, Minooka (139) placed third in a 12-team field at The Munch Girls Invitational. Abbey Boersma (155) placed second and Bella Cyrkiel (145) finished third to lead Minooka. Romeoville (76) finished ninth, led by Josefina Orozco, who placed third at 105.